    US restaurant offers FREE Methi Gota if PM Modi secures hat-trick in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    "Bombay Spice 2", located in Edison, New Jersey, has been in business for 20 years. The Shah family, who runs the restaurant, previously gave away free Methi Gota to celebrate Modi’s victories in the 2014 and 2019 elections as well,

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    A restaurant in Edison, New Jersey, USA, has announced that it will distribute free Methi Gota if Narendra Modi wins the 2024 election in India. Since 2014, Rutvi, Neel, and Dhruv Shah have been operating "Bombay Spice 2" as a way to demonstrate their support for Prime Minister Modi.

    With its headquarters in Edison, New Jersey, "Bombay Spice 2" has been operating for two decades. The restaurant's owners, the Shah family, have previously hosted free Methi Gota events to commemorate Modi's electoral victories in 2014 and 2019, drawing crowds of 8,000 and 10,000 people, respectively. In 2024, they expect an even higher turnout.

    The Shah family admires Modi’s work and India’s growth under his leadership, which they witnessed during their visits to India. They want to show their community support and endorsement of Prime Minister Modi by providing free Methi Gota.

    On social media, images and videos of the store promoting the deal have gone viral.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter addressed to the people, hailed India's development, asserting country's progress fills everyone with pride and glory. The letter comes up after PM Modi's 45-hour meditation in Kanniyakumari.

    "The biggest festival of democracy, the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, are concluding today in our nation, the Mother of Democracy. After a three-day spiritual journey in Kanniyakumari, I have just boarded the plane for Delhi. Through the day, Kashi and numerous other seats have been in the midst of voting," PM Modi wrote in his letter. 

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
