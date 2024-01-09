US: Explosion at Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas leaves multiple injured (WATCH)

The blast occurred in the basement-level restaurant of the hotel, damaging the 20-story structure and nearby historic buildings. Emergency responders, including the Fort Worth Fire Department, ATF, FBI, and Atmos Energy, are investigating the incident

A powerful explosion in the basement of the newly-opened Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday afternoon has left multiple individuals injured, with 21 receiving medical attention, either hospitalized or treated at the scene. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 pm, causing extensive damage to the 20-story hotel and nearby historic structures.

The explosion, believed to be a gas explosion, originated in the basement-level restaurant of the hotel, located at 810 Houston St, in the historic Waggoner Building. The blast shattered windows on the first and second floors of the hotel, sending debris into the streets and creating a chaotic scene. The hotel, operational for less than a year, was evacuated as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

According to authorities, 14 individuals were transported to hospitals, with one person in critical condition and four in serious condition. Firefighters executed daring rescues, pulling people from both the basement and occupied hotel rooms. Additionally, the blast impacted the nearby Musume restaurant, with three employees injured but in stable condition, according to a statement from Musume's co-founder, Josh Babb.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokespersons, in a news conference on Monday evening, confirmed that the exact cause of the explosion is under investigation. The fire department is collaborating with the arson unit, ATF, FBI, and Atmos Energy, the gas company, to determine the source of the explosion. A strong smell of gas was reported in the area, prompting speculation that a gas leak may have been involved.

The immediate aftermath saw a two-block radius around the incident site closed off as search and rescue efforts took precedence. Authorities have also initiated a secondary search and are evaluating the structural integrity of the affected building. Streets and buildings in the vicinity remain closed as the investigation continues.

Local and state officials, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, have expressed their support for Fort Worth and are closely monitoring the situation. Governor Abbott urged residents to pray for those affected by the explosion and commended the swift response from first responders.

The Sandman Signature Hotel is part of the Northland Properties, a Vancouver-based hospitality company. The Waggoner Building, where the explosion occurred, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was constructed in 1920. This marks the second Sandman Signature Hotel in the United States, with the first built in 2018 in Plano.

The company's president, Tom Gaglardi, who also owns the NHL Dallas Stars hockey club, reassured the public of their commitment to supporting the investigation and expressed gratitude for the quick response from emergency services.