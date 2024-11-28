Daniel Khalife, a 23-year-old former British Army soldier, has been found guilty of spying for Iran and collecting sensitive information, following a dramatic escape from Wandsworth prison in 2023.

Daniel Khalife, a 23-year-old former British Army soldier, has been found guilty of spying for Iran. There were a dramatic series of events linked to Khalife, including his daring escape from Wandsworth prison in London in September 2023.

Khalife's troubles began when he contacted a man linked to Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on Facebook shortly after joining the army in September 2018. He then built a relationship with Iranian contacts, even going so far as to collect $2,000 (£1,500) left in a dog poo bag in a north London park ¹.

Prosecutors alleged that Khalife played a "cynical game" by claiming he wanted to be a double agent, while in reality collecting sensitive information that posed a real danger in the wrong hands. His lawyer, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, countered that Khalife's double agent plot was "hapless" and more "Scooby-Doo" than "James Bond".

His escape from prison was nothing short of dramatic. He strapped himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry and made a break for it. He was later caught in Chiswick, west London, and charged with escaping lawful custody.

Khalife was cleared of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his army barracks. However, he was found guilty of collecting information useful to an enemy and having a list of special forces soldiers. He is expected to be sentenced next month.

