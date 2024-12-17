US: 5 people, including suspect shooter, dead after mass shooting at Wisconsin Christian school (WATCH)

A shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, United States, has left five people dead, including a child, and several others injured.

A shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, United States, has left five people dead, including a child, and several others injured. Police confirmed that the suspected shooter is also among the deceased. The tragic incident occurred Monday morning at the school, which serves approximately 390 students from kindergarten through high school.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes reported the fatalities and said the investigation remains "active and ongoing." Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as they continue to process the scene. Details about the shooting and the identities of the victims have yet to be fully released.

The school is located on a 28-acre campus that serves around 200 families in the Dane County area. Emergency responders, including dozens of police cars, ambulances, and fire service vehicles, were seen rushing to the scene as local TV footage captured the chaotic aftermath.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene of the active shooter situation, but according to Madison Police, no shots were fired by law enforcement during the response. Authorities have confirmed that agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have joined in the investigation.

Wisconsin political leaders expressed their grief and support following the tragedy. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) shared his condolences on social media, writing, "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Governor Tony Evers also addressed the incident, stating, "I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) offered her support, saying, "I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected."

The shooting comes amid a continued national debate over gun violence, particularly in schools. Despite the frequency of school shootings in the United States, efforts to pass meaningful legislation to limit access to firearms have remained deeply polarized. The scale of gun violence in US schools is unparalleled globally, leaving communities like Madison grappling with the aftermath of yet another tragic event.

