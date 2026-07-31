A CEO’s humorous out-of-office email from Ireland has gone viral after he shared a funny vacation update about family time, rain and reduced work availability. Social media users praised the creative OOO message, calling it a refreshing change from standard workplace replies.

A CEO’s creative out-of-office (OOO) email response has gone viral on social media after breaking away from the usual formal workplace messages. Instead of sending a standard automatic reply, the CEO shared a humorous update about spending time in Ireland with family, enjoying the weather and taking a break from his regular routine. The unique email response amused employees and online users, who praised the refreshing approach to workplace communication.

CEO Shares Unique OOO Message From Ireland

Threads user Taylor Elson shared a screenshot of the CEO’s out-of-office email, highlighting how different it was from typical automatic replies. He wrote that most OOO auto-responders are “painfully standard” before sharing the CEO’s message.

The email read:

“Hi there, I'm currently in Ireland, for the next few weeks, soaking up the rain, reconnecting with family, and making sure my kids grow up realising that not everywhere in the world has 24/7 sunshine. While I'll be checking in once a day (usually as I sink into my first pint of the morning), I won't be as responsive as usual.”

The light-hearted message quickly caught the attention of social media users, who appreciated the CEO’s humorous approach to taking time off while still staying connected with work.

Social Media Users Share Their Reactions

The viral post led many users to share their own experiences with memorable workplace out-of-office replies. Several users praised the creativity and personality behind such messages, saying they made workplace communication feel more human.

One user shared a comment about a vice president’s OOO email: “One of our VPs OOO: Thank you for your email. I am currently in the sea, operating on ‘island mode’, where response times are measured by tides rather than calendars. Access to email is extremely limited, as I’m currently attending back-to-back meetings with the sea, the sun, and a deck chair. My phone and I have mutually agreed that saltwater is not a sustainable strategy. If your matter is urgent, here are your options: Release a message in a bottle and trust the ocean's delivery service.”

Another user commented: "Great!!! And everyone in office will get jealous."

A third user wrote: "The type of boss I love having."

Viral OOO Email Sparks Workplace Conversation

The CEO’s humorous out-of-office message has sparked discussions about workplace culture, leadership styles and the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Many users said such personalised responses make professional communication more engaging compared to traditional automated emails.

The viral reaction shows how small workplace moments, such as a creative OOO email, can connect with people online and create positive conversations around modern work culture.