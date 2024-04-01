Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UK royal health crisis: Experts identify Russian role in spreading false narratives on Princess of Wales

    Analysis of a disinformation campaign linked to Princess of Wales's illness reveals Russian-affiliated actors exploiting societal divisions and trust issues in Western nations.

    UK royal health crisis: Experts identify Russian role in spreading false narratives on Princess of Wales snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    In a world increasingly interconnected through the vast expanse of social media, the dissemination of information has become both a powerful tool and a double-edged sword. The recent revelation of Catherine, Princess of Wales's battle with cancer has not only unveiled a personal struggle but also exposed the insidious underbelly of disinformation campaigns orchestrated by foreign entities.

    Amidst the outpouring of concern and support for Princess Kate and her family, experts at Cardiff University in Wales have unveiled a troubling pattern of misinformation with Russian affiliations exploiting the situation. Martin Innes, a leading figure in the realm of disinformation research, has shed light on the opportunistic nature of these campaigns, which thrive in the fertile ground of uncertainty and speculation.

    Also read: Germany legalises cannabis: Celebrations erupt as adults can now carry upto 25 gm of marijuana (WATCH)

    The disinformation group, ominously named "Doppelganger," operates under Kremlin direction and has a track record of sowing discord and distrust across Western nations. With 45 social media accounts at their disposal, they have honed their tactics to exploit sensitive topics and exacerbate societal divides.

    What sets this campaign apart is its adaptation to real-time events, such as Princess Kate's illness, to manipulate narratives and spread falsehoods. Instead of generating original content, these accounts insert divisive material into discussions about the British royal family, aiming to undermine trust in institutions and foster chaos.

    However, the response to such nefarious activities has not been passive. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has taken measures to disrupt Doppelganger's operations. Additionally, recent sanctions by the US Treasury against individuals and entities associated with the group signal a concerted effort to combat the spread of misinformation.

    Also read: China provokes India again! Beijing releases new list of 30 names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh

    Yet, the battle against disinformation is far from over. The British Embassy in Moscow found itself entangled in debunking baseless rumors regarding King Charles III, highlighting the extensive reach and persistence of these campaigns. Disinformation not only fabricates stories but also amplifies existing societal fault lines, posing a significant challenge to the credibility of information sources.

    While the extent to which these campaigns sway public opinion remains a matter of debate, their impact on eroding trust and unity within democracies cannot be underestimated. The manipulation of Princess Kate's illness underscores the broader strategies employed by foreign entities to destabilize societies and undermine democratic institutions.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan Islamabad High Court suspends 14 year jail term of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan his wife in Toshakhana case snt

    Pakistan HC suspends 14-year jail term of former PM Imran Khan, his wife in Toshakhana case

    China provokes India again! Beijing releases new list of 30 names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh

    China provokes India again! Beijing releases new list of 30 names for areas in Arunachal Pradesh

    Germany legalises cannabis: Celebrations erupt as adults can now carry upto 25 gm of marijuana (WATCH) snt

    Germany legalises cannabis: Celebrations erupt as adults can now carry upto 25 gm of marijuana (WATCH)

    Elections now Thousands rally against Netanyahu's Govt in Israel amid Gaza war; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    'Elections now': Thousands rally against Netanyahu's Govt in Israel amid Gaza war; WATCH dramatic videos

    Off duty IDF officer stabbed in Beersheba terror attack amid Gaza war; assailant shot dead (WATCH) snt

    Off-duty IDF officer stabbed in Beersheba terror attack amid Gaza war; assailant shot dead (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    5 safest SUVs in India with 5-star safety ratings anr

    5 safest SUVs in India with 5-star safety ratings

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Gorakhpur seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Gorakhpur seat

    Kannada nameplate mandate: Belagavi shopkeeper's translation mishap, names store 'Dead Guru' vkp

    Kannada nameplate mandate: Belagavi shopkeeper's translation mishap, names store 'Dead Guru'

    Google is shutting THIS app, users must move data right away; Here's how to transfer it gcw

    Google is shutting THIS app, users must move data right away; Here's how to transfer it

    Can aloe vera be used as an anti-biotics? rkn eai

    Can aloe vera be used as an anti-biotics?

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon