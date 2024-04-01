Germany legalises cannabis: Celebrations erupt as adults can now carry upto 25 gm of marijuana (WATCH)

Germany on Monday became the largest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis, despite facing strong objections from opposition politicians and medical associations.

Germany on Monday became the largest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis, despite facing strong objections from opposition politicians and medical associations. Under the initial phase of the much-debated new law, adults aged 18 and above are now permitted to possess up to 25 grams of dried cannabis and cultivate a maximum of three marijuana plants at home.

These changes position Germany alongside Malta and Luxembourg as having some of the most lenient cannabis laws in Europe. Both Malta and Luxembourg legalised recreational cannabis in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Contrary to its reputation for tolerance towards the drug, the Netherlands has adopted a stricter stance in recent years to combat cannabis tourism.

As the law came into effect at midnight, crowds gathered near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, with many celebrating by lighting up joints. One participant, a jubilant 25-year-old named Niyazi, described it to AFP as "a bit of extra freedom."

The forthcoming phase of the legal reform will enable the legal acquisition of cannabis through "cannabis clubs" in Germany starting from July 1.

These regulated clubs will have the capacity to enroll up to 500 members each and distribute a maximum of 50 grams of cannabis per person per month.

Until this provision takes effect, Georg Wurth, the director of the German Cannabis Association, advised that individuals should refrain from disclosing the source of their cannabis if questioned by police during a street check.

Plans for cannabis to be sold via licensed shops have been abandoned due to opposition from the EU. However, a second law is being considered to trial the sale of the drug in shops within pilot regions.

The German government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats in a three-way coalition, argues that legalisation will help curb the expanding black market for cannabis.

Authorities and experts raise concerns over legalisation of recreational cannabis

However, health organizations have expressed concerns that legalisation could lead to higher usage rates among young people, who are at the greatest risk for health-related issues.

Experts have cautioned that cannabis use among young individuals can impact the development of the central nervous system, potentially increasing the risk of psychosis and schizophrenia.

"From our point of view, the law as it is written is a disaster," Katja Seidel, a therapist at a cannabis addiction centre for young people in Berlin, told AFP.

Even Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who is a physician, has acknowledged that cannabis consumption can pose risks, particularly for young people.

The government has pledged to conduct an extensive information campaign to educate the public about the dangers of cannabis and to enhance support programs.

Furthermore, it has emphasized that cannabis will continue to be prohibited for individuals under 18 and within a 100-meter radius of schools, kindergartens, and playgrounds.

The law has also faced criticism from the police, who express concerns about its enforcement.

"From April 1, our colleagues will find themselves in situations of conflict with citizens, as uncertainty reigns on both sides," said Alexander Poitz, vice-president of the GdP police union.

Another potential issue arises from the law's retroactive declaration of amnesty for cannabis-related offenses, posing an administrative challenge for the legal system.

According to the German Judges' Association, the amnesty could affect over 200,000 cases, requiring thorough examination and processing.

Conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz has vowed to "immediately" repeal the law if he and his party were to come into power following the nationwide elections in 2025.

However, Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the liberal FDP has deemed legalisation a "responsible" decision, arguing that it is preferable to prevent people from resorting to the black market.

Lindner assured the public that the new law "will not lead to chaos," speaking on public broadcaster ARD.