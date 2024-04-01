Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Germany legalises cannabis: Celebrations erupt as adults can now carry upto 25 gm of marijuana (WATCH)

    Germany on Monday became the largest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis, despite facing strong objections from opposition politicians and medical associations. 

    Germany legalises cannabis: Celebrations erupt as adults can now carry upto 25 gm of marijuana (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    Germany on Monday became the largest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis, despite facing strong objections from opposition politicians and medical associations. Under the initial phase of the much-debated new law, adults aged 18 and above are now permitted to possess up to 25 grams of dried cannabis and cultivate a maximum of three marijuana plants at home.

    These changes position Germany alongside Malta and Luxembourg as having some of the most lenient cannabis laws in Europe. Both Malta and Luxembourg legalised recreational cannabis in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

    Contrary to its reputation for tolerance towards the drug, the Netherlands has adopted a stricter stance in recent years to combat cannabis tourism.

    As the law came into effect at midnight, crowds gathered near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, with many celebrating by lighting up joints. One participant, a jubilant 25-year-old named Niyazi, described it to AFP as "a bit of extra freedom."

    The forthcoming phase of the legal reform will enable the legal acquisition of cannabis through "cannabis clubs" in Germany starting from July 1.

    These regulated clubs will have the capacity to enroll up to 500 members each and distribute a maximum of 50 grams of cannabis per person per month.

    Until this provision takes effect, Georg Wurth, the director of the German Cannabis Association, advised that individuals should refrain from disclosing the source of their cannabis if questioned by police during a street check.

    Plans for cannabis to be sold via licensed shops have been abandoned due to opposition from the EU. However, a second law is being considered to trial the sale of the drug in shops within pilot regions.

    The German government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats in a three-way coalition, argues that legalisation will help curb the expanding black market for cannabis.

    Authorities and experts raise concerns over legalisation of recreational cannabis

    However, health organizations have expressed concerns that legalisation could lead to higher usage rates among young people, who are at the greatest risk for health-related issues.

    Experts have cautioned that cannabis use among young individuals can impact the development of the central nervous system, potentially increasing the risk of psychosis and schizophrenia.

    "From our point of view, the law as it is written is a disaster," Katja Seidel, a therapist at a cannabis addiction centre for young people in Berlin, told AFP.

    Even Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who is a physician, has acknowledged that cannabis consumption can pose risks, particularly for young people.

    The government has pledged to conduct an extensive information campaign to educate the public about the dangers of cannabis and to enhance support programs.

    Furthermore, it has emphasized that cannabis will continue to be prohibited for individuals under 18 and within a 100-meter radius of schools, kindergartens, and playgrounds.

    The law has also faced criticism from the police, who express concerns about its enforcement.

    "From April 1, our colleagues will find themselves in situations of conflict with citizens, as uncertainty reigns on both sides," said Alexander Poitz, vice-president of the GdP police union.

    Another potential issue arises from the law's retroactive declaration of amnesty for cannabis-related offenses, posing an administrative challenge for the legal system.

    According to the German Judges' Association, the amnesty could affect over 200,000 cases, requiring thorough examination and processing.

    Conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz has vowed to "immediately" repeal the law if he and his party were to come into power following the nationwide elections in 2025.

    However, Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the liberal FDP has deemed legalisation a "responsible" decision, arguing that it is preferable to prevent people from resorting to the black market.

    Lindner assured the public that the new law "will not lead to chaos," speaking on public broadcaster ARD.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elections now Thousands rally against Netanyahu's Govt in Israel amid Gaza war; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    'Elections now': Thousands rally against Netanyahu's Govt in Israel amid Gaza war; WATCH dramatic videos

    Off duty IDF officer stabbed in Beersheba terror attack amid Gaza war; assailant shot dead (WATCH) snt

    Off-duty IDF officer stabbed in Beersheba terror attack amid Gaza war; assailant shot dead (WATCH)

    5 days on, Indian crew still aboard ship that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge; here's why snt

    5 days on, Indian crew still aboard ship that crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge; here's why

    SHOCKING Woman thrown off window for not low-spiced chicken; video from Lahore goes viral (WATCH)

    SHOCKING! Woman thrown off window for low-spiced chicken; video from Lahore goes viral (WATCH)

    Why Pakistan PM Sharif prohibited use of red carpets

    Why Pakistan PM Sharif prohibited use of red carpets

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court questions Udhayanidhi Stalin on seeking FIRs clubbing under writ jurisdiction over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark AJR

    SC questions Udhayanidhi Stalin on seeking FIRs clubbing under writ jurisdiction over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

    Malappuram child death: Phone conversation between relative, neighbour reveals brutality of murder rkn

    Malappuram child death: Phone conversation between relative, neighbour reveals brutality of murder

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Varanasi seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Varanasi seat

    From Ramayana to 'How Prime Minister Decides': Check Kejriwal's requests for Tihar jail and possible routine snt

    From Ramayana to 'How Prime Minister Decides': Check Kejriwal's requests for Tihar jail and possible routine

    Dont smoke Ganja', says Honey Singh: 7 drawbacks of having marijuana RBA EAI

    'Don't smoke Ganja', says Honey Singh: 7 drawbacks of having marijuana

    Recent Videos

    Mood of the Nation Survey

    Asianet News Mood of the Nation Survey shows advantage BJP in Lok Sabha polls, Congress in deeper trouble

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon