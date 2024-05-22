Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UK general election set for July 4, PM Rishi Sunak says 'now is the moment for Britain to choose its future'

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak officially declared a national election on Wednesday, setting July 4 as the chosen date for the vote.

    UK general election set for July 4, PM Rishi Sunak says 'now is the moment for Britain to choose its future' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 22, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak officially declared a national election on Wednesday, setting July 4 as the chosen date for the vote. The governing Conservatives are widely anticipated to concede victory to the opposition Labour Party after a 14-year tenure in power.

    Putting an end to months of speculation surrounding the election's timing, the 44-year-old Sunak made the announcement outside his 10 Downing Street residence. His decision to call the election earlier than some had anticipated is seen as a risky move, given his party's significant lag behind Labour in the opinion polls.

    "These uncertain times call for a clear plan and bold action to chart a course to a secure future. You must choose in this election who has that plan and who is prepared to take that bold action to secure a better future for our country and our children," said Sunak in a post on X on Wednesday along with a message that stated: "Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future."

    As Sunak embarks on the election campaign, he not only faces a considerable gap in the polls but also finds himself somewhat estranged from certain factions within his party. Increasingly reliant on a small group of advisers, Sunak is gearing up for what promises to be a challenging campaign ahead.

    Despite the challenges, Sunak appears to have assessed that the timing is opportune, given certain economic improvements such as a decrease in inflation and the economy experiencing its most rapid growth in nearly three years. With these factors in mind, he has chosen to take a calculated risk and formally present his agenda for a new term to the electorate.

    Having assumed office less than two years ago, the former investment banker and finance minister has grappled with defining his political stance. He has grown increasingly frustrated by what he perceives as his achievements going unnoticed.

    Campaigning for the election is already well underway, with both parties initiating attacks on each other regarding the economy and defense. Sunak and his administration have accused Labour of intending to raise taxes if elected and assert that the opposition lacks a coherent plan, portraying them as unfit to navigate the challenges faced by Britain in an increasingly precarious global landscape. However, Labour refutes these allegations.

    Labour is pointing fingers at the government, alleging 14 years of economic mismanagement that has left citizens in a worse-off state. They criticize the series of chaotic administrations, claiming they have failed to provide the stability necessary for businesses to thrive and drive economic growth.

    Ahead of the official election announcement, Labour expressed confidence in their readiness for the electoral contest.

    "We are fully ready to go whenever the prime minister calls an election. We have a fully organised and operational campaign ready to go and we think the country is crying out for a general election," Labour leader Starmer's spokesperson told reporters.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani asylum seekers kidnap Indian citizen in Turkey, demand ransom; all arrested AJR

    Pakistani asylum seekers kidnap Indian citizen in Turkey, demand ransom; all arrested

    Switzerland SHOCKER: Naked man kills woman jogger in Mannedorf's lakeside park, 19-year-old suspect arrested snt

    Switzerland SHOCKER: Naked man kills woman jogger in Mannedorf's lakeside park, 19-year-old suspect arrested

    Worlds first head transplant system: US-based startup's spine-chilling, graphic video shocks Internet (WATCH) snt

    World's first head transplant system: US-based startup's spine-chilling, graphic video shocks Internet (WATCH)

    Singapore Airlines turbulence: From Bolivia to Chile, here are world's most unstable flight routes AJR

    Singapore Airlines turbulence: From Bolivia to Chile, here are world's most unstable flight routes

    Ireland Norway and Spain recognise Palestine as independent state, Israel recalls its ambassadors (WATCH) snt

    Ireland, Norway and Spain recognise Palestine as independent state, Israel recalls its ambassadors (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    F1 Happy Birthday Rubens Barrichello: 10 quotes by the Brazilian racer osf

    Happy Birthday Rubens Barrichello: 10 quotes by the Brazilian racer

    cricket IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Out or Not? Sunil Gavaskar's verdict on RR vs RCB umpiring controversy osf

    IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Out or Not? Sunil Gavaskar's verdict on RR vs RCB umpiring controversy

    Exclusive 110 Indian security personnel, including 46 NSG commandos, to assist France during Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024 Exclusive: India to assist France with 110 security personnel, including 46 NSG commandos

    cricket Sandeep Lamichhane denied visa by US Embassy, threatening T20 World Cup participation

    Sandeep Lamichhane denied visa by US Embassy, threatening T20 World Cup participation

    Teen driver in Pune crash accused of bullying in school: Maharashtra MLA's wife speaks out AJR

    Teen driver in Pune crash accused of bullying in school: Maharashtra MLA's wife speaks out

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon