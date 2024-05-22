UK general election set for July 4, PM Rishi Sunak says 'now is the moment for Britain to choose its future'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak officially declared a national election on Wednesday, setting July 4 as the chosen date for the vote. The governing Conservatives are widely anticipated to concede victory to the opposition Labour Party after a 14-year tenure in power.

Putting an end to months of speculation surrounding the election's timing, the 44-year-old Sunak made the announcement outside his 10 Downing Street residence. His decision to call the election earlier than some had anticipated is seen as a risky move, given his party's significant lag behind Labour in the opinion polls.

"These uncertain times call for a clear plan and bold action to chart a course to a secure future. You must choose in this election who has that plan and who is prepared to take that bold action to secure a better future for our country and our children," said Sunak in a post on X on Wednesday along with a message that stated: "Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future."

As Sunak embarks on the election campaign, he not only faces a considerable gap in the polls but also finds himself somewhat estranged from certain factions within his party. Increasingly reliant on a small group of advisers, Sunak is gearing up for what promises to be a challenging campaign ahead.

Despite the challenges, Sunak appears to have assessed that the timing is opportune, given certain economic improvements such as a decrease in inflation and the economy experiencing its most rapid growth in nearly three years. With these factors in mind, he has chosen to take a calculated risk and formally present his agenda for a new term to the electorate.

Having assumed office less than two years ago, the former investment banker and finance minister has grappled with defining his political stance. He has grown increasingly frustrated by what he perceives as his achievements going unnoticed.

Campaigning for the election is already well underway, with both parties initiating attacks on each other regarding the economy and defense. Sunak and his administration have accused Labour of intending to raise taxes if elected and assert that the opposition lacks a coherent plan, portraying them as unfit to navigate the challenges faced by Britain in an increasingly precarious global landscape. However, Labour refutes these allegations.

Labour is pointing fingers at the government, alleging 14 years of economic mismanagement that has left citizens in a worse-off state. They criticize the series of chaotic administrations, claiming they have failed to provide the stability necessary for businesses to thrive and drive economic growth.

Ahead of the official election announcement, Labour expressed confidence in their readiness for the electoral contest.

"We are fully ready to go whenever the prime minister calls an election. We have a fully organised and operational campaign ready to go and we think the country is crying out for a general election," Labour leader Starmer's spokesperson told reporters.

