    'Trump lives, can't be killed & more': T-shirts go on sale just hours after assassination bid; see pics

    Just two hours after an attempted shooting at Donald Trump, Chinese online retailers began selling T-shirts with images from the incident. Li Jinwei on Taobao reported over 2,000 orders in three hours. Enabled by digital printing, factories swiftly produced these souvenirs, reflecting a broader surge in election-related merchandise sales.

    Trump lives cant be killed & more T shirts go on sale just hours after assassination bid see pics vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    In a stunning turn of events, just two hours after an attempted shooting at Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, Chinese online retailers began selling souvenir T-shirts. These shirts feature images taken moments after the former president narrowly escaped the assassination attempt.

    Li Jinwei, a seller on Taobao, said, "We listed the T-shirts on Taobao as soon as we heard about the shooting, even before they were printed. In just three hours, we received over 2,000 orders from both China and the US."

    Donald Trump assassination bid: Viral videos show shooter on roof, Secret Services snipers in action (WATCH)

    This rapid production and sale were made possible by digital printing technology, enabling quick printing and listing of the T-shirts. Xinflying Digital Printing Production, a company based in Guangdong, claimed their digital printing machines could print eight election-related T-shirts per hour.

    FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as Donald Trump attacker: Report

    Data from DHgate, a Chinese cross-border e-commerce platform, showed a 40% month-over-month increase in the transaction volume of election-related souvenirs since January, with a remarkable 110% growth in March.

    The swift response to the Trump shooting incident was facilitated by the T-shirt factories downloading relevant images and utilizing their digital printing technology. Li's factory in Hebei province could complete a T-shirt in about one minute.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 3:00 PM IST
