'Trump lives, can't be killed & more': T-shirts go on sale just hours after assassination bid; see pics

In a stunning turn of events, just two hours after an attempted shooting at Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, Chinese online retailers began selling souvenir T-shirts. These shirts feature images taken moments after the former president narrowly escaped the assassination attempt.

Li Jinwei, a seller on Taobao, said, "We listed the T-shirts on Taobao as soon as we heard about the shooting, even before they were printed. In just three hours, we received over 2,000 orders from both China and the US."



This rapid production and sale were made possible by digital printing technology, enabling quick printing and listing of the T-shirts. Xinflying Digital Printing Production, a company based in Guangdong, claimed their digital printing machines could print eight election-related T-shirts per hour.



Data from DHgate, a Chinese cross-border e-commerce platform, showed a 40% month-over-month increase in the transaction volume of election-related souvenirs since January, with a remarkable 110% growth in March.

The swift response to the Trump shooting incident was facilitated by the T-shirt factories downloading relevant images and utilizing their digital printing technology. Li's factory in Hebei province could complete a T-shirt in about one minute.

