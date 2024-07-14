Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Donald Trump assassination bid: Viral videos show shooter on roof, Secret Services snipers in action (WATCH)

    Two videos have surfaced on social media, shedding light on the swift and decisive actions taken by Secret Service snipers to neutralize a suspected shooter at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    Two videos have surfaced on social media, shedding light on the swift and decisive actions taken by Secret Service snipers to neutralize a suspected shooter at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The footage captures the intense moments when the shooter, who fired shots at the former President, was spotted and neutralized.

    The first video, verified by several news organizations, shows the suspected shooter lying motionless on the rooftop of a small structure approximately 400 feet north of the stage where the former US President was delivering his speech. A man's voice can be heard in the background, saying, "You can see the guy there. I think they hit him. The guy... he looks dead," while pointing towards the individual.

    Also read: FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as Donald Trump attacker: Report

    The location of the body corresponds with the probable shooting site. An examination of the gunshot audio indicates that it originated from roughly the same distance as the body's placement. The New York Times reported that the wound on Trump's right ear, as he faced northwest, also matched gunfire from that direction.

    The building where the sniper's body was discovered is part of the AGR International, Inc complex, a company specializing in automation equipment for the glass and plastic packaging industry. This property directly borders the Butler Farm Show grounds, where Trump's rally took place.

    Also read: WATCH: The moment Donald Trump was shot at during campaign rally in Pennsylvania

    Another video, which has garnered significant attention on X (formerly known as Twitter), captures the Secret Service's rapid response. The footage shows two snipers positioned on the roof of a nearby building. One sniper abruptly raises his head, seemingly identifying the shooter's location. Both snipers then take immediate action, returning fire and neutralizing the threat.

    The suspected gunman, who was firing from an elevated position, was quickly taken down by the Secret Service snipers, ensuring the safety of the former President and attendees.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 2:08 PM IST
