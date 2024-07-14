FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as Donald Trump attacker: Report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. He was killed by US Secret Service officers at the Butler rally, agency's spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

The suspect involved in former US President Donald Trump's attempted assassination has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Sunday. Secret Service snipers neutralised Crooks, and an AR-style rifle was recovered from the scene. The motive behind Crooks’ attack on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee remains unclear.

"We do not currently have an identified motive, although our investigators are working tirelessly to attempt to identify what that motive was," he said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was the resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He was killed by US Secret Service officers at the Butler rally, agency's spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

The FBI is the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation into the assassination attempt.

On Saturday, gunfire erupted in the midst of Trump’s speech, prompting him to cover his right ear before Secret Service agents tackled him to the ground. Moments later, Trump stood up, instructed his security detail to “wait,” and raised his fist, urging the shaken crowd to “fight.”

Blood was seen on his Trump's face as he claimed a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. Donald Trump, who is leading the Republican presidential race, was addressing his followers at a rally in Butler on Saturday (local time) when gunfire rang out.

