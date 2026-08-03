A Tennessee news anchor was caught on camera dozing off during a live morning broadcast. But instead of criticism, she received overwhelming support from viewers.

A Tennessee-based news anchor found herself in an unexpected spotlight after she appeared to briefly doze off during a live morning broadcast. However, instead of facing backlash, she received an outpouring of support from viewers who defended her.

Dominique Dillon, an anchor and reporter at FOX 13 Memphis, was caught on camera with her eyes closed during a live segment of Good Morning Memphis. The incident occurred while she appeared to be waiting for her cue during the broadcast.

A viewer recorded the moment from their television and shared it on Instagram with the caption: "Y'all! DOMINIQUE DILLON got caught SLEEP ON CAMERA, FOX 13 Good Morning Memphis!! I'm hollering." The clip quickly gained traction on social media.

Viewers defend anchor after viral moment

In the viral clip, Dillon is seen resting her head in her hands with her eyes closed. Moments later, the broadcast cuts away to another segment. The person recording the clip can be heard laughing loudly in the background.

Despite the embarrassing moment, social media users largely came to Dillon's defense. Many pointed out that she is a mother of two and that early morning shifts are notoriously challenging. Others said the incident was a relatable human moment rather than a lack of professionalism.

"Mind you she's a mom of two," one user wrote, highlighting the demands of balancing work and family life. Another commented: "Early morning shifts are brutal. She's human, not a robot. Give her a break."

The incident sparked a broader conversation about the demanding schedules of news professionals, who often work odd hours to deliver live broadcasts. Many viewers shared their own experiences of working early mornings, emphasizing that fatigue is inevitable.

Dillon has not publicly commented on the incident. However, her colleagues at FOX 13 Memphis have reportedly shown support for her, with some pointing out that she is a dedicated journalist who takes her work seriously.