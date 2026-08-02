US CENTCOM is enforcing its naval blockade on Iran, having redirected 35 vessels. Meanwhile, President Trump announced the cancellation of a planned strike, citing a potential deal framework with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program.

US Enforces Naval Blockade

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that its forces have redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others as the US blockade against Iran continues. In a post on X, CENTCOM said its forces continue to enforce the naval blockade that was reimposed on Iran last month.

The command also shared footage of a US Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter jet launching from the USS Abraham Lincoln as the aircraft carrier transited the Arabian Sea in support of the blockade. In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "A U.S. Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter jet launches from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea and supports the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 2, CENTCOM has redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2."

Iran Vows to Treat Threats Seriously

Earlier, Iran's Acting Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Support, Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ibn al-Reza, said that Tehran will treat every threat from its "adversaries" seriously and use such threats to increase military preparedness and strengthen its deterrence capabilities.

According to Iran's ISNA news agency, Ibn al-Reza made the remarks in a post on his official X handle. He said that while Iran considers recent statements by its adversaries [US] to be part of psychological and information warfare, Tehran will not dismiss them and will instead treat every threat as "real and significant."

Trump Halts Strike, Pushes for 'Rapid Deal'

His remarks came as US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (local time) the cancellation of a planned strike on Iran, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal with the Persian Gulf country, while noting that Israel has joined him in this commitment.

Trump said there have been urgent appeals from West Asian countries to hold off any strike as "perimeters of a deal have been agreed to". He asserted this would include immediate and total opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

The announcement hinged on two pivotal concessions from Tehran: the unhindered opening of the Strait of Hormuz to re-establish international maritime traffic through the critical global energy chokepoint, and an enforceable end to Iran's nuclear advancement programme.

While the cancellation of the strike signals a reprieve from total escalation, Trump emphasised that the pause is entirely conditional on Iran's readiness to "rapidly make a deal."

"The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total opening of the Hormuz Strait, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the world and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment," he added.

"Get to work, everybody, and get it done," Trump urged stakeholders, leaving the ball in the court of negotiators to translate the framework into a binding treaty. (ANI)