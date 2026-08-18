Are you looking for a nice place to visit with kids and family but a bit tired of going through the perfect tourist attractions in Delhi? Or, if the city’s traffic and daily rush have made you crave some peace and greenery, there’s a beautiful escape in the heart of Delhi that you can explore and that too, without spending a rupee.

Well, Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan has opened its gates for the Summer Annuals 2026 edition and will remain open to visitors until September 15. The 15-acre garden offers seasonal flowers, lawns, themed gardens and water features in the middle of the capital.