Amrit Udyan 2026 Summer Annuals: Free Entry, Timings And Online Booking Guide
Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan is open to visitors for the 2026 Summer Annuals until September 15. Entry is free, but visitors must book an online slot in advance. The garden remains open from 10am to 6pm, with last entry at 5pm.
Amrit Udyan: A free garden escape in the heart of Delhi
Are you looking for a nice place to visit with kids and family but a bit tired of going through the perfect tourist attractions in Delhi? Or, if the city’s traffic and daily rush have made you crave some peace and greenery, there’s a beautiful escape in the heart of Delhi that you can explore and that too, without spending a rupee.
Well, Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan has opened its gates for the Summer Annuals 2026 edition and will remain open to visitors until September 15. The 15-acre garden offers seasonal flowers, lawns, themed gardens and water features in the middle of the capital.
The garden is open from August 16 to September 15
The 2026 Summer Annuals edition began on August 16 and will continue until September 15. Visitors can enter between 10am and 6pm, but the last entry is at 5pm.
Glimpses of visitors having a pleasant experience at Amrit Udyan. The Summer Annuals of Amrit Udyan is open for visitors till September 15, 2026, between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM. People can reserve their slots on https://t.co/NlKWm0ayNQ. pic.twitter.com/FKf6nLK2va
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 17, 2026
The garden remains closed every Monday for maintenance, so it is worth checking the calendar before planning a visit. These dates and timings are confirmed in current visitor information.
Unlike many popular attractions in Delhi, Amrit Udyan does not charge an entry fee. However, free entry does not mean visitors can simply turn up at the gate. Advance online booking is required, and on-the-spot slot booking is not available. A slot for a particular day closes at 10am on the previous day.
How to book your Amrit Udyan visit
Visitors can book their slots through the official Rashtrapati Bhavan visitor portal: https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. The process is designed around timed visits, so choosing the date and available slot in advance is important, especially if you are planning a family outing.
Once the booking is confirmed, visitors should keep their digital visitor pass ready on their mobile phone. The official visitor portal also lists facilities such as drinking water, restrooms, medical care, wheelchairs, a cloakroom, parking, a food court and a souvenir shop.
Where is Rashtrapati Bhavan entry gate?
Entry and exit of the Rashtrapati Bhavan are through Gate No. 35 on North Avenue Road. For people travelling by Metro, Central Secretariat is the nearest convenient option. A free shuttle service connects Central Secretariat Metro Station with the Amrit Udyan entry point. The shuttle runs every 30 minutes between 9:30am and 6pm during the current public opening.
What can you see inside?
Amrit Udyan is much more than a traditional flower garden. The official Rashtrapati Bhavan website describes a mix of spaces including the Central Lawn, Long Garden, Circular Garden, Bonsai Garden, Musical Garden, Spiritual Garden, Sensory or Tactile Garden and Arogya Vanam.
The garden also has newer attractions. The Babbling Brook features a meandering stream, sculptural water elements, stepping stones and a reflecting pool. Visitors can also explore Bal Vatika, a children’s garden built around the story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree.
The garden’s QR codes provide information about plants, including their botanical names and descriptions, turning a leisurely walk into a small learning experience.
A garden with history and changing seasons
Amrit Udyan was formerly known as the Mughal Gardens and was renamed in 2023. Its design combines geometric layouts, flower beds, terraces and water channels, giving the garden a distinctive formal character.
The Summer Annuals edition offers a different experience from the winter opening, when roses and other seasonal blooms dominate the landscape. In August and September, visitors can expect a greener setting shaped by summer annuals and monsoon conditions.
For anyone looking for a quiet outing without a costly ticket, Amrit Udyan is an unusually attractive option.
Just remember three things before leaving home:
Book online, reach Gate 35 on time and AVOID Monday. A little planning can turn a few hours in central Delhi into a surprisingly refreshing break away from Delhi’s constant noise.
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