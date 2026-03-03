Slogans against Pakistan Army Chief and PM Shehbaz Sharif were raised in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan after reports that 13 people were killed in firing during violent protests. The unrest began after news of Iran’s Supreme Leader’s death.

Strong slogans were raised against Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after violence broke out in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). The protests with the chants of 'Asim Munir murdabad', 'Shehbaz Sharif murdabad' followed the reports that at least 13 people, including six young children, were killed during direct firing by the Pakistan Army in Skardu and Gilgit. The slogans were raised at Danyor Chowk, where locals gathered in anger. People accused the Pakistani rulers and the military of repression and heavy-handed action. Videos from the protest showing people shouting against the army chief and the prime minister quickly went viral on social media.

How the protests began

The unrest started after reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28. Anti-US and anti-Israel protests were held in parts of Gilgit and Skardu. Many protesters were also seen raising pro-Iran slogans.

However, the protests soon turned violent. According to reports, government buildings and offices were set on fire. In Gilgit, offices linked to the United Nations, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), were targeted. In Skardu, the Superintendent of Police (SP) office and several other government buildings were torched. A private semi-government hotel in Skardu was also set on fire.

Security forces reportedly opened fire to disperse crowds. Seven demonstrators were said to have been killed during the clashes, while more than a dozen others were injured. Hospitals in the region declared an emergency to treat the wounded. Security personnel were deployed across key areas to prevent further escalation.

Tension spreads across Baltistan

Senior journalist Manzar Shigri, speaking from Gilgit’s central Salma Bazaar area, said that early morning announcements about Khamenei’s death led to people taking to the streets. Markets were shut down immediately. By afternoon, the situation had worsened.

Reports said exchanges of fire were heard in different parts of the region. Markets across Baltistan remained closed. The situation in Skardu was described as extremely tense. Local administrations were reportedly considering seeking assistance from the army to control the unrest, though no fresh deployment had been confirmed at the time.

Slogans directly target army chief and PM

Amid the unrest, slogans against Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif became the central focus. Protesters blamed the army leadership for ordering direct firing that allegedly led to civilian deaths, including children. Anger was clearly directed at both the military and the political leadership.

Locals at Danyor Chowk accused the authorities of suppressing public voices. The tone of the slogans reflected deep frustration over what protesters described as repression and misuse of force.

The viral video of people openly shouting against the army chief and the prime minister drew wide attention online. Many users debated the events and the larger political situation in the region.

Mixed and strong reactions on social media

The viral clips triggered sharp reactions online. Some users demanded strong international attention. One post said that opening fire and killing civilians, especially children, cannot be justified and that the world should watch what is happening in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Others criticised Pakistan, pointing to issues like inflation, power cuts and corruption. Some questioned the timing of the protests, while others suggested military action, mocking Pakistan. However, several posts expressed concern over the loss of innocent lives and warned that anger would grow if people felt unheard.

Security situation remains tense

Security agencies and police remain deployed in both Gilgit and Skardu. Authorities are on high alert to prevent further violence. With markets shut and public gatherings restricted, daily life in parts of Baltistan has been badly affected.

The situation remains sensitive. While protests began over international developments, the slogans against Pakistan’s top leadership have now become a major talking point. The coming days will likely determine whether tensions ease or rise further.

