In Kyoto, the Japanese Cuisine and Dietary Culture Development Committee (JCDC) held a cooking skill test for foreign chefs. Twelve participants aimed for gold or silver certification to advance their careers and elevate Japanese cuisine globally.

Under the global trend of Japanese cuisine, the Japanese Cuisine and Dietary Culture Development Committee (JCDC) organised a cooking skill test to certify real Japanese cuisine qualifications for foreign chefs.

12 foreign chefs applied to it, aiming for gold or silver qualification. Some chefs got training in Japanese traditional restaurants. Others won in the Japanese cuisine championship event held by the Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries.

The Silver Qualification Test

10 chefs applied to the silver qualification test, cooking 1 soup and 5 plates.

Perspectives from Silver Applicants

Advait S Patil, India (trainee of Tankuma Kita), said, "Because of the silver certification, six months were really much of very big experience for me. So I think it will be very important role in the next few years and the career ahead for me."

Raul R Arellano, Mexico (Winner of Mexico championship), "This qualification test for silver level is very important. I piled up the experience of being a Japanese cuisine chef, this time the participation was so glorious."

Aeron C B Hin, Singapore (Winner of Singapore championship), "After getting gold level qualification, procurement of Japanese ingredients will be easier in Singapore. Currently hybrid and high-quality ingredients are in the Japanese market. If I get a Gold level ambassador it is easy to use such ingredients in my restaurant."

Akash M Gade, India (Trainee of Toriyone), "So many cooking dishes together. We use Katsuobushi, combu. Then we have salmon, kanpachi, and hamachi. We get miso, sake, mirin on basic seasoning, and so on."

The Gold Qualification Challenge

2 chefs applied to the gold qualification test cooking a Shokado bento box.

Pham V Loi, Vietnam (Trainee of Kimoto), "In Kyoto I studied Kyoto cuisine and got evaluation from other chefs. Now I study in Kagurazaka Tokyo, I hope to bring back my experience to Vietnam to launch my restaurant".

A Mentor's Parting Advice

Those disciples keep in mind the mentor's message, "Each country has each taste defined by temperature and air pressure. Please adapt to them to complete most taste Japanese cuisine for your country. (ANI)