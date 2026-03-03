The IAEA confirms damage to Iran's Natanz nuclear facility but states no radiological impact. Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War attributes severe damage at the site to US-Israeli strikes as the conflict enters its third day.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday confirmed damage to the Natanz Nuclear facility in Iran but clarified that there was no radiological impact. "Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP). No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict," the IAEA said in a post on X.

Reports on US-Israeli Strikes

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War- a leading international policy research organization observed that the US-Israeli strikes into Iran on Monday struck the Natanz Nuclear facility, causing severe damage to at least three buildings. Sharing the analysis in a series of posts on X, ISW said that the combined US-Israeli force continued to degrade Iranian air defences to maintain air superiority over western Iran and Tehran. "The combined force struck the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Esfahan Province on March 2, which marks the first attack on an Iranian nuclear site since the start of the US-Israeli campaign on February 28. An Israeli analyst, citing March 2 satellite imagery, reported that strikes targeted Natanz and severely damaged at least three buildings", the post said.

It further noted that the combined and several airstrikes on March 2 targeted Iranian internal security sites responsible for maintaining security, suppressing protests, and spreading regime propaganda

Iranian Leadership Compound 'Dismantled'

Meanwhile, the conflict continues unabated. The IDF on Tuesday said that the Iranian Regime's Leadership Compound, the central headquarters, had been dismantled. "This command headquarters was one of the most heavily secured assets in Iran. The compound that housed the regime's most senior forum was struck by the IAF overnight using precise intelligence. The leaders behind this terror regime, and the headquarters in which they sat, have been eliminated," the IDF said.

Netanyahu Justifies Strikes, Predicts Quick War

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News that an attack against Iran was urgently necessary because Iran was building new underground sites to shield its missile and nuclear programs. Netanyahu said, "The reason that we had to act now is because after we hit their nuclear sites and their ballistic missile program [in June 2025] ... they started building new sites... underground bunkers that would make their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months."

The Israeli PM further claimed that the war would not be endless and that Iran's regime would be destroyed. "I hear people are telling you that you are going to have an endless war here -- You're not going to have an endless war because... this terror regime in Iran is at its weakest point. This is going to be a quick and decisive action," he asserted.

With the conflict already going into Day 3, the effects are starting to tell. With world leaders calling for dialogue, the question remains if both sides are willing to cease hostilities. (ANI)