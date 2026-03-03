Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma met with several Bangladesh ministers, including those for Local Government and Home Affairs, to discuss strengthening cooperation in local governance, rural development, and security with the new government.

Discussions on Local Governance and Rural Development

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, holding discussions over various areas of common interest.

The discussions included enhanced cooperation to strengthen local governance structures and rural development, which are shared priorities of both countries.

They also agreed to strengthen bilateral engagement in areas such as the rural economy, agricultural cooperatives, financial empowerment at the grassroots, etc.

High Commissioner underlined that India-Bangladesh relations are founded on people-to-people ties and that India remains ready to engage with Bangladesh in a positive, constructive, and forward-looking manner to promote people-centric cooperation in all domains based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Broader Bilateral Engagements

Earlier, Verma on Sunday met with Bangladesh's Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and exchanged views on bilateral issues of common interest, including security cooperation between the two countries.

The High Commissioner also met with Bangladesh's Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Md Asaduzzaman, later in the day.

During these meetings, the High Commissioner conveyed India's willingness to work together with the new government of Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all domains based on mutual interest, mutual benefit and mutual respect.

Building on Previous Engagements

These discussions build upon India's earlier expression of its desire to build ties with the new government of Bangladesh, as stated by Pranay Verma on February 22.

On that occasion, Verma met Khalilur Rahman, who is Bangladesh's new Foreign Minister, and Minister of State, Shama Obaed Islam, at the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry. (ANI)