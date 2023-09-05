Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking! 37,000 alien species identified, costs humans over $400 billion per year: Report

    The article discusses the alarming global spread of invasive species, their significant economic and ecological impact, and the challenges associated with controlling their proliferation.

    Shocking 37,000 alien species identified, costs humans over $400 billion per year: Report snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Invasive species, which wreak havoc on crops, forests, ecosystems, and contribute to the spread of diseases, are rapidly spreading worldwide, and humanity has been unable to halt their advance, according to a significant scientific assessment released on Monday. This failure is causing annual damages and lost income exceeding $400 billion, which is equivalent to the GDP of Denmark or Thailand and likely an underestimate, as per the intergovernmental science advisory panel for the UN Convention on Biodiversity (IPBES).

    From Lake Victoria in East Africa being overrun by water hyacinth to rats and brown snakes endangering bird species in the Pacific and mosquitoes introducing diseases like Zika, yellow fever, and dengue to new regions, the report identifies over 37,000 alien species that have taken root far from their places of origin. This number is increasing significantly, and the cost of the damage is quadrupling every decade on average since 1970.

    The report concludes that economic growth, population growth, and climate change will exacerbate the frequency and impact of biological invasions by invasive alien species. Shockingly, only 17 percent of countries have laws or regulations in place to manage this onslaught.

    Whether introduced accidentally or intentionally, humans are responsible for the presence of non-native species in distant ecosystems. This proliferation of invasive species is evidence that human activity has so profoundly altered natural systems that it has pushed the Earth into a new geological epoch, known as the Anthropocene.

    Some invasive species, like the water hyacinth in Lake Victoria or the destructive species in the Florida Everglades, were introduced intentionally but led to unforeseen ecological problems. Others arrived accidentally, hitching rides in ship ballast water, cargo containers, or tourists' luggage. The Mediterranean Sea, for instance, now houses non-native fish and plants that traveled from the Red Sea through the Suez Canal.

    The report highlights the significant role of invasive species in plant and animal extinctions, contributing to 60 percent of documented cases alongside other drivers like habitat loss, global warming, and pollution. These drivers often interact, with climate change pushing alien species into new territories where native species are unprepared to deal with the intruders.

    A recent fire in Hawaii was exacerbated by imported dry grasses, initially brought for livestock, which spread across abandoned sugar plantations.

    A global treaty on biodiversity, established in Montreal in December, aims to halve the rate at which invasive alien species spread by 2030. The IPBES report outlines general strategies for achieving this goal, but it does not assess the likelihood of success.

    There are three primary lines of defense against invasive species: prevention, eradication, and containment. Eradication efforts have typically faced challenges in large bodies of water and open waterways, as well as on vast, contiguous land areas. Notably, the places where invasive species removal has been most successful, particularly for vertebrates like rats, are also the most vulnerable: small islands.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explainer Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un plans rare trip to Russia for arms talks with Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine war snt

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un plans rare trip to Russia for arms talks with Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine war

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate snt

    France bans female students from wearing abaya robes in schools; sparks political debate

    WATCH Indian man's Bollywood-style proposal to girlfriend at Auckland airport wins hearts snt

    WATCH: Indian man's Bollywood-style proposal to girlfriend at Auckland airport wins hearts

    WATCH Viral Videos: Dazzling meteor lights up Turkish sky; leaves green streaks snt

    WATCH Viral Videos: Dazzling meteor lights up Turkish sky; leaves green streaks

    Recent Stories

    Janmashtami sweets: 7 tempting treats to satisfy your sweet tooth AJR EAI

    Janmashtami sweets: 7 tempting treats to satisfy your sweet tooth

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro to debut on October 4 Check out expected colour options price more gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to debut on October 4; Check out expected colour options & more

    Amritsar artist crafts giant portrait of US President Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Amritsar artist crafts giant portrait of US President Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit | WATCH

    WATCH Viral video offers breathtaking aerial view of thunderstorm at 35,000 feet snt

    WATCH: Viral video offers breathtaking aerial view of thunderstorm at 35,000 feet

    Explainer Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    Demystifying the Global South and the power it wields

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon