SHOCKING! 10-year old boy dies during circumcision surgery in Dhaka due to anesthesia overdose

A ten-year-old boy died during a circumcision surgery in Dhaka, Bangladesh, allegedly due to the wrong dose of anaesthesia. The family denies authorizing anaesthesia. Circumcision, usually done without anaesthesia, raises safety concerns. Deaths during circumcision surgeries are rising in Bangladesh. Lack of proper medical facilities and supervision highlighted.

In an incident that shocked the nation, a ten-year-old boy tragically lost his life during a circumcision surgery in the capital city of Dhaka, Bangladesh. The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 20, sending shockwaves through the community.

According to reports, the child was administered an anaesthesia injection before the surgery at a hospital in Dhaka. It is alleged that the child may have succumbed to the wrong dose of anaesthesia. Disturbingly, family members of the deceased claim they did not authorize the administration of anaesthesia to the child,



A religious rite commonly practised in the Muslim community, Circumcision, is often carried out by local barbers in Bangladesh and other countries without the use of anaesthesia. However, in this instance, the child was subjected to anaesthesia, which unfortunately led to tragic consequences. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of circumcision procedures, especially when performed outside of medical facilities and without proper supervision. While circumcision is considered mandatory in the Muslim faith, it is also practised by individuals from other religious backgrounds for purported medical benefits.



Reports suggest that deaths during circumcision surgeries have been on the rise in Bangladesh. However, cases involving local barbers have been comparatively rare. The case of Hanif Tahmid, the young boy who lost his life, highlights the dangers of administering anaesthesia without proper training and medical supervision, according to the report published in the Free Press Journal.

Doctors at the hospital where the surgery took place stated that the child lost consciousness after being administered anaesthesia, and despite efforts, he failed to regain consciousness. Shockingly, it is alleged that hospital authorities failed to respond adequately to the deteriorating condition of the child. Additionally, it has been reported that the hospital lacked an intensive care unit (ICU), leaving the child's parents with no choice but to seek assistance elsewhere. Despite their efforts to transfer the child to another hospital, it was tragically too late, and the young boy passed away at the hospital.