    Study reveals 61% of Asian Americans report escalating hate and abuse in last 12 months

    With 6,272 individuals as participants from across the country, the study highlighted deep-seated perceptions and stereotypes contributing to racism against AANHPIs, particularly exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    A report published by the Asian American Foundation has revealed a stark contrast between the public's perception of hate towards Asian Americans and the harsh reality experienced by the community. The STAATUS Index 2024, a study examining the perceptions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs) in the US, revealed critical insights into the challenges faced by these communities.

    With 6,272 individuals as participants from across the country, the study highlighted deep-seated perceptions and stereotypes contributing to racism against AANHPIs, particularly exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Dr. Paul Watanabe, AAC Chair said, "Unless we understand and continue to struggle against these deeply rooted views, they will persist and threaten the well-being of AANHPIs when the next crisis emerges."

    Contrary to the belief of only one-third of Americans that hate towards Asian Americans has increased, the study uncovered alarming statistics. Incidents of violence and discrimination against the AANHPI community were prevalent, with 32% reporting being subjected to slurs in the past 12 months, and 29% experiencing verbal harassment or abuse.

    Subgroups like Southeast Asian Americans faced even higher rates of discrimination. Furthermore, a significant portion of Asian Americans expressed fear of becoming victims of physical attacks (41%) or discrimination (59%) due to their race, ethnicity, or religion.

    The report also delved into the feelings of belonging and acceptance among Asian Americans, revealing a notable lack of strength in these areas. Doubts about Asian Americans' loyalty to the United States were on the rise, with one in three Asian Americans reporting being the subject of hate in the past year.

    To combat racism, the study proposed as many as three key initiatives. First, integrating the history of Asian Americans into K-12 schools and colleges was stressed. Second, increasing the visibility of Asian Americans in American society was deemed crucial. Last, facilitating more opportunities for people to interact with Asian Americans was highlighted as essential for fostering understanding and empathy.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
