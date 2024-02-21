Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hyderabad Muslim youths distributing cash in violence-hit Haldwani? Viral video sparks row (WATCH)

    The clip has raised questions and concerns, prompting a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the purported cash distribution incident in Haldwani.

    Hyderabad Muslim youths distributing cash in violence-hit Haldwani? Viral video sparks row (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

    A recently circulated viral video has ignited controversy, alleging that Muslim youths from Hyderabad were seen in Haldwani, engaging in the distribution of cash. The video has garnered attention on social media, sparking reactions and discussions among netizens.

    The clip has raised questions and concerns, prompting a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the purported cash distribution incident in Haldwani.

    Centre temporarily suspends over 170 social media accounts in response to MHA's request

    Watch the video here: 

    The curfew in the strife-torn Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani was lifted on Tuesday morning after being in force for 12 days. This marks the end of the restrictions that were imposed following violent incidents triggered by the demolition of an alleged "illegal" madrasa.

    Throughout the curfew period, the administration had intermittently relaxed restrictions for varying durations. The outbreak of violence occurred on February 8, sparked by the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura. On that day, locals engaged in stone-throwing and hurling petrol bombs at municipal workers and police officers, forcing many personnel to seek refuge at a police station. Subsequently, the mob set fire to the police station.

    Income Tax dept recovers Rs 65 crore from Congress; Party approaches ITAT, files complaint

    During the violence, six rioters lost their lives, and over 100 individuals, including police officers and members of the media, sustained injuries, according to police reports.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Income Tax dept recovers Rs 65 crore from Congress; Party approaches ITAT, files complaint AJR

    Income Tax dept recovers Rs 65 crore from Congress; Party approaches ITAT, files complaint

    Travel Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary: Madhya Pradesh's 'wild' secret is out

    Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary: Madhya Pradesh's 'wild' secret is out (WATCH)

    Centre temporarily suspends over 170 social media accounts in response to MHA's request AJR

    Centre temporarily suspends over 170 social media accounts in response to MHA's request

    West Bengal horror: Mother brutally murders 10-year-old son in Hooghly after he discovers her lesbian affair snt

    West Bengal horror: Mother brutally murders 10-year-old son in Hooghly after he discovers her lesbian affair

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after home delivery in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Tragic! Woman and newborn lose lives after delivery at home using acupuncture in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Vidya Balan files case against unknown pretending to be her RKK

    Vidya Balan files case against unknown pretending to be her

    Kerala: Residents in Alappuzha struggle as drinking water kiosks remain non-operational rkn

    Kerala: Residents in Alappuzha struggle as drinking water kiosks remain non-operational

    UP Board exam datesheet 2024 Schedule for Class 12 released Here is how you can download it gcw

    UP Board exam datesheet 2024: Schedule for Class 12 released; Here's how you can download it

    Why this late 94 year old millionaire chose to transfer ownership of his company to 700 employees gcw

    Why this late 94-year-old millionaire chose to transfer ownership of his company to 700 employees

    Shifting e-commerce dynamics: Flipkart eyeing acquisition of Dunzo to take on Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit snt

    Shifting e-commerce dynamics: Flipkart eyeing acquisition of Dunzo to take on Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit?

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon