Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

The London police say the funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating the queen’s 70-year reign.

Less than 24 hours left for the Queen’s State Funeral and UK will come to a near standstill to pay their last respects to their beloved Queen. From cinemas to shops, those in the UK are in for a Monday like none other.

Thousands are anticipated to gather and pay their respects to the Queen's coffin as it lies in state until early on Monday morning, when it will be carried to neighbouring Westminster Abbey for a state burial. This will mark the end of Britain's longest-reigning monarch's 10 days of national mourning. On September 8, Elizabeth, 96, passed away at her Scottish estate, Balmoral.

The majority of the UK's economy will be shut down, adding to the gloomy atmosphere in the nation. No theatres, no schools, the majority of stores and supermarkets will be closed, and some restaurants are expected to do the same. McDonald's will also be closed on September 19—the day of the queen's funeral—as a mark of honour.

The 19th of September will be a national bank holiday in the UK, as the government there said this week, "to allow individuals, businesses, and other organisations to pay their respects" to the Queen. There is a lot of uncertainty because many businesses and bars have not yet decided whether to proclaim a holiday or not.

Even some fundamental operations will be suspended on the day of the official burial, not just large corporations. The official petitions website for the UK government and parliament has been put on hold. The Met Office clarified that it would not post "non-operational" content on Twitter in order to allow the public to concentrate on "any potential impactful weather" during the period of mourning. The Met Office tweeted that it would only post daily forecasts and warnings as a sign of respect for the Queen.

The late queen's coffin will be carried through the old part of London in a horse-drawn gun carriage following the funeral on Monday at the abbey. After that, it will be driven in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be buried next to her recently deceased husband, Prince Philip.

