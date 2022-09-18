Cadbury, Burberry among 600 brands at risk of losing royal warrant post Queen Elizabeth II's demise

The death of Queen Elizabeth II means that over 600 of her favourite brands are at risk of losing their royal warrant. If the brands fail to get the new monarch's stamp of approval, they will have a time period of two years to remove the royal seal that marks them as preferred suppliers to the sovereign

Queen Elizabeth II's death means that around 600 of her favourite brands risk losing their royal warrant and must now await the approval of her successor King Charles III. Fortnum and Mason teas, Burberry raincoats, Cadbury chocolate and even broomstick and dog food manufacturers are among those facing the loss of royal prestige. They will have two years to remove the seal designating them as the sovereign's chosen suppliers if they do not receive the next monarch's blessing. King Charles previously served as the Prince of Wales and granted royal warrants to more than 150 brands.

Above all, the warrant is a mark of quality. Holders receive "the right to display the appropriate royal arms on their product, packaging, stationery, advertising, premises and vehicles", the Royal Warrant Holders Association said.

Even though it might be challenging to gauge the exact impact on sales, royal endorsement is a potent selling factor for some businesses. Fortnum and Mason were the grocers and provision merchants by appointment to Queen Elizabeth, and the tea merchants and grocers by appointment to the prince of Wales.

"We are proud to have held a warrant from Her Majesty since 1954, and to have served her and the royal household throughout her life," the luxury London department store said.

In 1902, Fortnum and Mason invented the Royal Blend tea for King Edward VII, beginning a long and close relationship with the royal family. As tea and coffee suppliers to Queen Elizabeth and the prince of Wales, Twinings also had royal warrants.

The Dubonnet wine-based aperitif, the main component of her go-to cocktail of Dubonnet and gin, was one of the numerous companies that benefitted from their link with Queen Elizabeth. The French wine and spirits company is the warrant holder for both Mumm champagne and Dubonnet. The royal mark of approval is also given to consumer companies like Heinz, which is well-known for its ketchup and beloved by Britons for its tins of baked beans.

There is no cost to obtaining a royal warrant, and suppliers continue to provide their services to the grantor on a commercial basis, while the royals are also free to use other suppliers.