Kerala: KSRTC suspends two employees after snake smuggling incident on Scania bus

Thiruvananthapuram: The KSRTC vigilance department has suspended two employees after an investigation revealed that a snake was being transported on a Scania bus. The case was handed over to the police following the discovery of a suspicious package during a routine search near the Thiruvananthapuram central bus stand.

According to reports, the vigilance department had received information that illegal parcels, including smuggled goods, were frequently being transported on the Scania service between Bangalore and Thiruvananthapuram. Complaints had suggested that employees were being bribed to facilitate the smuggling of such parcels.

Upon inspecting the package, authorities confirmed that it contained a domestic breed of snake. The bus employees claimed that the parcel was handed over to them with the instruction that it contained a bird. The person who came to collect the parcel was questioned and later released.

KSRTC authorities have stated that further investigation will be conducted by the police, who will take necessary action in the case.

