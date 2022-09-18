Watch: Queen Elizabeth II’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

The Queen's eight grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, stood vigil around her coffin as she lay in state at Westminster Hall. William, now the heir to the throne, stood, his head bowed, at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to file past in silence.

All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours.

As US President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries flew into London ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday, a tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed into Parliament’s Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. The queen's casket is lying in state there, covered in her royal robes and wearing a diamond-encrusted crown.

Since the public was initially allowed entry on Wednesday, the number of mourners has progressively increased, and there is now a line that wraps around Southwark Park and is at least five miles long (8 kilometers). King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William paid a surprise visit on Saturday to thank and shake hands with mourners in the line outside Lambeth Bridge as they waited to pass Elizabeth's coffin.

All of the queen's grandchildren afterwards gathered at her casket. Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and the two children of Prince Edward Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn joined William and Prince Harry, Charles' sons.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made a statement thanking their "loving grannie" before to the vigil. "Like many others, we assumed you would stay here forever. And we all sincerely miss you. You served as our matriarch, our leader, and the gentle hand that guided us through this life. We will always value the teachings and memories you taught us," the sisters stated.

As the queen's coffin departed Buckingham Palace earlier this week, Harry, a former British army officer who fought in Afghanistan, wore regular clothing because he is no longer a functioning member of the royal family. In 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan resigned from their royal duties and relocated to America. However, the monarch insisted that William and Harry put in their military garb for the vigil at Westminster Hall.

People of different ages and backgrounds have waited in line to see the queen. Many knelt or made the sign of the cross in front of the casket. A number of veterans gave strong salutes while their medals shone. Many individuals sobbed. Others exchanged kisses. Many exchanged hugs as they left, happy to having been in line for hours to pay tribute, even if it only lasted for a short time.

The queen will remain in state until early on Monday morning, when her body will be carried to neighbouring Westminster Abbey for a state burial, capping 10 days of widespread sorrow for Britain's longest-reigning monarch. After 70 years as monarch, Elizabeth, 96, passed away on September 8 at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland.