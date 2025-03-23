user
user

India to contribute 6% to global trade growth, ranks 3rd after US, China: Report

The report highlighted that India was only the 13th largest participant in international trade in 2024, but its trade volume grew at a 5.2 per cent compound annual rate from 2019 to 2024, while global trade grew at only a 2.0per cent rate.

India to contribute 6% to global trade growth, ranks 3rd after US, China: Report AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

India will make a significant strides in the global trade over the next five years, contributing about 6 per cent in the world's trade growth, just behind China at 12 per cent and the United States at 10 per cent, as per a joint report by DHL and the New York University Stern School of Business.

The latest DHL Trade Atlas 2025 anticipates that in five years, India will retain its third-place rank on the scale dimension as well as jump 15 spots to the 17th position on the speed dimension as its compound annual trade volume growth rate rises from 5.2 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

The report highlighted that India was only the 13th largest participant in international trade in 2024, but its trade volume grew at a 5.2 per cent compound annual rate from 2019 to 2024, while global trade grew at only a 2.0per cent rate.

"India's rapid trade growth reflected both its swift macroeconomic growth and its increasing participation in international trade," the report added. "The Trade Atlas underlines India's rapid expansion in global trade, positioning the country as a critical hub connecting the east and west. While we anticipate trade volume growth and an increase in global trade share, we remain cautiously optimistic about the future given the global economy's general volatility," said R S Subramanian, SVP South Asia, DHL Express.

Interestingly, the report says that while China is often viewed as a more trade-oriented economy than India, "India's goods trade-to-GDP ratio was almost as high as China's in 2023, and India's trade intensity exceeded China's when considering trade in both goods and services."

Backing its projections, the report added that the high expectations for India's future trade growth are reinforced by large new commitments by foreign companies to invest in India's manufacturing sector.

In 2023, India ranked second worldwide (after the U.S.) as a destination for announced greenfield foreign direct investment, and manufacturing has become the most prominent business function for this investment in India, the report mentions.

The report highlights that emerging Asian economies such as Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines including India are expected to see especially strong growth. The South Asia as well as Southeast Asia regions are also set to outperform other regions in terms of trade growth, the report added.

"With the ongoing diversification of supply chains that continues to reshape the commerce landscape, Asia has steadfastly emerged as a key player in the global market," said Ken Lee, CEO - Asia Pacific, DHL Express.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Senior housing gains momentum as co-living, branded residences surge: Report AJR

Senior housing gains momentum as co-living, branded residences surge: Report

Experts Digitisation, reforms, inclusion key to India's GDP doubling in 10 years AJR

Experts: Digitisation, reforms, inclusion key to India's GDP doubling in 10 years

Centre secures Rs 25,200 crore investment in PLI 2.0 for steel from 35 firms AJR

Centre secures Rs 25,200 crore investment in PLI 2.0 for steel from 35 firms

India doubles GDP to $4.3 trillion in a decade, fastest among major economies ddr

India doubles GDP to $4.3 trillion in a decade, fastest among major economies

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push AJR

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push

Recent Stories

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting MEG

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

Attention SBI customers! Important changes in SBI card rules you must know AJR

Attention SBI customers! Important changes in SBI card rules you must know

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with basic education officials

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with Basic Education Officials

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM's help; embassy extends assistance shk

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM’s help; embassy extends assistance

How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works iwh

How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works

Recent Videos

'L2: Empuraan is a Pan-India Film,' Says Mohanlal | Asianet Newsable

'L2: Empuraan is a Pan-India Film,' Says Mohanlal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Highlights: 🔥 RCB Thrash KKR by 7 Wickets in Season Opener! 🔥

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Highlights: 🔥 RCB Thrash KKR by 7 Wickets in Season Opener! 🔥

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

Video Icon