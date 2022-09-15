Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: When, where and how to watch the last journey? Details here

Around 2,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, and will be televised worldwide. A state funeral will be held for the late Queen so the public can watch the funeral on television.

The longest-reigning queen in British history, Queen Elizabeth, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Major international leaders will attend her burial on September 19 at Westminster Abbey, where she will be put to rest. Additionally, it will mark the first state funeral held in the UK since the passing of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

When will funeral take place? According to Buckingham Palace, the late Queen's funeral service will begin on September 19 (Monday) at 11 am. The public will also be invited to pay their respects on the streets of London and Windsor as the late Queen's coffin is moved in a procession ahead of her funeral. On September 10, the King gave his approval for the day of the late Queen's burial to be a bank holiday and for schools to be closed. How to watch the funeral? Television networks will broadcast the funeral. The Queen Elizabeth II's funeral TV plans have been made public. With coverage beginning at 8 am BST, the event will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC News, as well as streamed on BBC iPlayer. Live coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be available on various news channels, their YouTube channels throughout the day.