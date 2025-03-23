user
user

VIDEO: Deepika Padukone shows off her French speaking skills during Paris Fashion Week; watch THIS

Deepika Padukone recently took a journey down memory lane, attending the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 presentation at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

VIDEO Deepika Padukone shows off her French speaking skills during Paris Fashion Week; watch THIS RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Actor Deepika Padukone recently took a trip down memory lane as she graced the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Louis Vuitton, on Saturday, took to its Instagram account on Saturday to share a video where the 39-year-old star, who made history as the first Indian to be signed as a global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, can be seen revealing that she was quite fluent in French during her school days.

In the clip, Deepika said, "I was very good at French. I studied French in 11th and 12th grade, and I was really good." She even went on to flaunt her French-speaking skills, saying phrases like "Je m'appelle Deepika" (My name is Deepika) and "Le monde est a nous" (The world is ours). Correcting herself, she added, "It's not 'la,' it's 'le!'"

Also Read: Queen to Fashion: Kangana Ranaut's 7 must watch films

While in Paris, Deepika didn't just walk the Fashion Week red carpet but also indulged in fun activities. The video showed the 'Chennai Express' actress taking a scooter ride, enjoying the city like a true tourist.

Towards the end of her video, Deepika shared a couple of BTS moments from Paris Fashion Week, giving fans a glimpse into the excitement and chaos of the event.

Take a look

Deepika made heads turn with her fashionable look at the event. She wore a white oversized blazer, a matching hat, and black leggings paired with heels. Completing the look, she accessorized with black leather gloves, a scarf, and classic red lipstick, making her one of the best-dressed stars at the event.

Also Read: Samantha-Naga to Sara-Ali: 6 Stars who divorced shortly after marriage

On the work front, Deepika was last seen with husband Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, where Deepika played the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting MEG

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles: ' I love you' NTI

Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles; 'I love you'

Aamir Khan has THIS to say about son Junaid Khan's 'Loveyapa' Box-office failure; Read on ATG

Aamir Khan has THIS to say about son Junaid Khan's 'Loveyapa' Box-office failure; Read on

'Rhea Chakraborty went through untold miseries': Lawyer "grateful" to CBI after Sushant Singh's case closure shk

'Rhea Chakraborty went through untold miseries': Lawyer "grateful" to CBI after Sushant Singh's case closure

Salman Khan, Eknath Shinde support TB Mukt Bharat campaign at Awareness Cricket Match NTI

Salman Khan, Eknath Shinde support TB Mukt Bharat campaign at Awareness Cricket Match

Recent Stories

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting MEG

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

Attention SBI customers! Important changes in SBI card rules you must know AJR

Attention SBI customers! Important changes in SBI card rules you must know

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with basic education officials

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with Basic Education Officials

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM's help; embassy extends assistance shk

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM’s help; embassy extends assistance

How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works iwh

How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works

Recent Videos

'L2: Empuraan is a Pan-India Film,' Says Mohanlal | Asianet Newsable

'L2: Empuraan is a Pan-India Film,' Says Mohanlal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Highlights: 🔥 RCB Thrash KKR by 7 Wickets in Season Opener! 🔥

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Highlights: 🔥 RCB Thrash KKR by 7 Wickets in Season Opener! 🔥

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

Video Icon