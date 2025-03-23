user
US: Indian-origin father-daughter duo fatally shot in Virginia; suspect arrested

An Indian-origin father and daughter from Gujarat were fatally shot at a Virginia convenience store. The accused, George Frazier Devon Wharton, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and multiple felony offenses. The victims had moved to the US six years ago and worked at the store owned by a relative.
 

Published: Mar 23, 2025

Virginia: A 56-year-old Indian-origin man and his 24-year-old daughter were tragically shot and killed at a convenience store in Virginia, USA, according to media sources. Authorities have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the crime. The victims, Pradipkumar Patel and his daughter were working at a store on Lankford Highway in Accomack County on Virginia's Eastern Shore when the incident took place.

As reported by Shore Daily News, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting shortly after 5:30 a.m. on March 20. When deputies arrived, they found a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds and confirmed him dead at the scene. A woman suffering from similar injuries was located inside the store and was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

What led to the shooting?

Police have arrested 44-year-old George Frazier Devon Wharton in connection with the double homicide. According to reports, Wharton arrived at the convenience store early Thursday morning intending to purchase liquor. After questioning why the store was closed during the night, he allegedly opened fire on the father-daughter duo. Pradipkumar Patel was pronounced dead at the scene, while his daughter, Urmi, was critically injured and later passed away at the hospital.

Pradipkumar Patel, his wife Hansaben, and their daughter Urmi originally hailed from Mehsana district in Gujarat, India. The family relocated to the United States six years ago in pursuit of better opportunities. Since their move, Pradipkumar and Urmi had been employed at a convenience store owned by a relative, Paresh Patel.

The accused, George Frazier Devon Wharton, has been charged with first-degree murder, along with multiple other offenses, including felony charges and violations of firearms laws. Authorities have confirmed that he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

