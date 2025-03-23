user
Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital today, prescribed to continue drug therapy, two months of rest

News of his discharge comes after the Vatican said this week that the Pope's condition appeared to be improving, adding that his pneumonia is considered under control.

Pope Francis will be discharged on Sunday from the hospital where he has spent more than a month being treated for double pneumonia, Sergio Alfieri, the head of the team taking care of the pontiff, announced, CNN reported.

"Today we are happy to say that tomorrow he will be at home," he said, as per CNN.

"The Holy Father will be discharged from tomorrow (Sunday) in stable clinical condition with a prescription to partially continue drug therapy and a convalescence and rest period of at least two months," Alfieri told reporters at a news conference at Gemelli on Saturday.

Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14.

Pope to make his first appearance today

The pontiff is also expected to make his first public appearance on Sunday at the hospital's balcony before making his way back to the Casa Santa Marta, his residence since the 2013 conclave, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

The 88-year-old pontiff will offer a blessing and greeting to well-wishers at the end of Sunday's Angelus prayer, the Vatican press office said earlier on Saturday. Francis usually leads the prayer and offers a reflection each week, but has not done so for the past five Sundays.

The pope's hospitalisation has been his longest stay in Gemelli since his election 12 years ago. While he has not been seen in weeks, his presence has been felt with the Vatican releasing a short audio message from the pope as well as a photo last weekend showing him praying at that hospital's chapel, per CNN.

News of his discharge comes after the Vatican said this week that the Pope's condition appeared to be improving, adding that his pneumonia is considered under control, as per CNN.

Last week, the pope approved a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church, sending a strong signal he intends to remain in the post despite his lengthy stint in hospital.

Reforms on the table include how to give greater roles to women in the Catholic Church, including ordaining them as deacons, and the greater inclusion of non-clergy members in governance and decision making. 

