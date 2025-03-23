user
user

Pakistan: Four police personnel killed in Balochistan's Nushki after assailants open fire on patrolling van

At least four police personnel were killed in an armed attack on a patrolling van in the Gharibabad area of Nushki district, Balochistan, ARY News reported. The unidentified assailants fled the scene.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 23, 2025, 8:02 AM IST

Noshki: At least four police personnel were killed in an attack in the Nushki district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday. According to district officials, the firing incident took place in the Gharibabad area where unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police patrolling van, resulting in the killing of four security personnel.

The attackers managed to flee from the spot. Security forces rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

Pakistan National Day Special: Occupied and Forgotten – The Real Face of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and vowed to take stringent measures to ensure that those responsible for this attack would face justice.

Bugti condemned the attack as a cowardly act and reiterated that such attempts to disrupt the peace and development process in Balochistan would not succeed. He emphasized that the terrorists behind such attacks would find no shelter in the province.

Four labourers shot dead in Pakistan's Punjab

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, four labourers from Pakistan's Punjab were shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in the Mangochar area of Kalat district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the victims identified as Zeeshan, Khalid, Dilawar Hussain, and Muhammad Amin, all from Sadiqabad, Punjab. They were attacked by armed men on motorcycles at iftar time, as per ARY News.

The labourers died on the spot, while the attackers managed to flee. Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.
The victims were reportedly drilling a tube well for a local landowner.

Last month, unidentified gunmen killed seven people travelling to Punjab after off-loading them from a passenger bus in the Barkhan district, Dawn reported.
Balochistan has witnessed a spate of attacks targeting those hailing from Punjab. In two separate incidents in April 2024, nine people were killed after being forced off a bus near Noshki, while two labourers from Punjab were shot in Kech, as per Dawn.

Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted

