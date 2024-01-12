Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Satellite Images stun internet as massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake shifts coastline by 820 feet

    The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Advanced Land Observing Satellite-2 (ALOS-2) revealed a stunning contrast post the 7.1 magnitude earthquake on January 1. The Western coastline has so far seen at least 10 places extend coastline due to the tectonic shift.

    Japan welcomed the New Year 2024 horrifically as the nation suffered huge infrastructure damages and losses of life. A massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred on New Year's Day along the Western coast resulting in a Tsunami warning as well. The tectonic plate movement in the region is nothing new but the intensity took everyone off guard including the government.

    The seismic event left lasting effects on the Western coastline of Japan. Fresh satellite images showcase that the powerful earthquake shifted the coastline to a further 820 feet (250 meters). The development has not only surprised the Japanese population but also researchers who have been studying the post-effects of natural disasters.

    The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Advanced Land Observing Satellite-2 (ALOS-2) captured stunning images of the stark contrast of the period of pre and post-earthquake. The earthquake shifted the coastline at 10 places on the Western side along the northwestern coast of the Noto peninsula from Kaiso to Akasaki sites.

    The majority parts of the Western Coastline witnessed massive sea waves post the Earthquake. The area near the Akasaki port witnessed sea waves that rose to nearly 14 feet high. The water stains on the building walls give an idea of how the city was battling with not only the earthquake but also the Tsunami.

    The 7.1 magnitude earthquake claimed the lives of more than 200 people leaving hundreds more injured and homeless. The meteorological department in Japan has claimed that further seismic movement cannot be ruled out for the later part of January. However, the intensity of such movements underground is expected to be less than on January 1.

