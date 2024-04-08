Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Russia floods: Over 10,000 homes inundated as melting snow swells Ural river; WATCH dramatic videos

    More than 10,400 homes across Russia have been flooded as swiftly melting snow swelled some of Europe's biggest rivers, triggering record water levels in the Ural Mountains, Russia's emergency ministry said.

    As swiftly melting snow engulfs parts of Russia, triggering unprecedented flooding, dramatic videos, including an aerial footage capturing the deluge, has gone viral on social media platforms. With over 10,400 homes submerged across the country, the extent of the crisis is starkly evident in the breathtaking visuals captured from above.

    The Ural River, originating in the Ural Mountains and flowing into the Caspian Sea, has witnessed record water levels, surging several meters within hours. The situation reached a critical point when the river breached a dam embankment in the city of Orsk, located 1,800 km east of Moscow. The rapid influx of meltwater overwhelmed local infrastructure, leading to widespread inundation.

    In addition to the Ural region, flooding has ravaged Siberia, the Volga, and central regions of Russia, exacerbating the plight of residents and authorities alike. The combination of rising air temperatures, accelerated snowmelt, and river overflow has amplified the scale of the disaster, leaving communities grappling with the aftermath.

    "An increase in air temperatures, active snow melt and river openings are predicted," Russia's emergency ministry said. "More than 10,400 residential buildings remain flooded in 39 regions."

    As emergency response teams scramble to mitigate the crisis, attention has turned to the viral footage capturing the magnitude of the flooding from a bird's-eye view. Videos circulating on platforms like X showcase the sheer force of nature as entire neighborhoods succumb to the rising waters. The footage offers a poignant reminder of the destructive power of natural disasters and the resilience of those affected.

    The viral videos not only serve as a visual documentation of the unfolding catastrophe but also highlight the urgent need for proactive measures to address climate change and its ramifications. As extreme weather events become increasingly frequent and severe, the footage acts as a wake-up call, prompting discussions on disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience, and environmental conservation.

