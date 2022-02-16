Ukraine crisis: Russia announce Crimea military drills have ended, troops leaving

Russia said that it is concluding military drills in Crimea, which could ease geopolitical tensions even further.

Russia on Wednesday announced that the military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea had concluded, and the soldiers were returning to their garrisons, just a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine's borders.

A statement released by the defence ministry read units of the Southern Military District concluded their participation in the tactical exercises and moved to their permanent deployment points.

The State television displayed the images of military units crossing a bridge linking the Russia-controlled peninsula to the mainland.

The statement further added that the tanks, infantry vehicles, and artillery were existing Crimea by rail.

It comes just a day after Moscow announced the withdrawal of some of its troops from its neighbour's borders.

However, western leaders are still concerned that Russia might launch an attack on Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden warning on Tuesday that such an attack remained "very much a possibility."

Despite Russian claims earlier in the day, Biden said, Washington and its allies had yet to verify the withdrawal of any of the tens of thousands of troops he claims Moscow has now amassed along Ukraine's border.

