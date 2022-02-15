  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation

    The advisory offers helpline numbers and an email ID through which anyone in distress can get in touch with the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Kiev, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 9:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With the situation in the Ukrainian border region of Donbas remaining volatile, India on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals stranded in that country.

    The advisory offers helpline numbers and an email ID through which anyone in distress can get in touch with the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

    The fresh advisory issued by the embassy in Kyiv read, 'For maintaining contact with Indian citizens in light of the situation, Embassy of India has opened the following special helplines and email ID: +380 997300483, +380 997300428 and cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in'.

    Also Read: Ukraine- Russia crisis: Here's a brief timeline about the conflict

    The Indian embassy has also asked the nationals to use these numbers only for urgent and emergency-related queries. 

    "Any new information would be regularly published on the embassy website, Twitter and Facebook page," the embassy said. 

    In the earlier advisory, the embassy had asked the students whose stay is not essential to return home temporarily. 

    'Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine,' it said. 

    All Indian nationals have also been asked to keep informing the embassy about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable them to reach them when required.
     
    'Intelligence not encouraging'

    Meanwhile, amidst Russian confirmation that some of its troops were pulling back from the Ukraine border, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the intelligence is not encouraging.

    "There are signs of a diplomatic opening with Russia, but the intelligence we are seeing today is not encouraging. We have a tough package of sanctions ready if Russia chooses war. We maintain that diplomacy and de-escalation is the only way forward," he said.

    Also Read: Some Russian troops retreat from Ukraine border

     

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 9:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday-dnm

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday

    Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest-dnm

    Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan views on Uniform Civil Code spark national debate

    Kerala Governor's views on Uniform Civil Code spark national debate

    Thanjavur suicide case: CBI registers FIR in 17-year-old death case-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: CBI begins Lavanya suicide case probe, lodges FIR

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra walks out of jail-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra walks out of jail

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday-dnm

    PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday

    Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest-dnm

    Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away following massive cardiac arrest

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan views on Uniform Civil Code spark national debate

    Kerala Governor's views on Uniform Civil Code spark national debate

    Thanjavur suicide case: CBI registers FIR in 17-year-old death case-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: CBI begins Lavanya suicide case probe, lodges FIR

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra walks out of jail-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra walks out of jail

    Recent Videos

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB: Very important that Kerala Blasters achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very important that KBFC achieved the points - Ivan Vukomanovic on SCEB win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon