    Some Russian troops retreat from Ukraine border

    According to Russian Defence Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, some troops in Russia's military districts next to Ukraine are returning to their posts after completing training, a step that might de-escalate tensions between Moscow and the West.

    Some Russian troops retreat from Ukraine border
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Russia said Tuesday that some personnel stationed near Ukraine's frontiers were beginning to return to their bases, following concerns of an invasion fueled by a buildup of Moscow's army at the country's borders.

    

    Russian troops will return to their garrisons after drills are over, and units from Russia's Southern and Western Military Districts have begun packing their equipment in preparation for their departure, according to the statement.

    "As combat training measures come to an end, the troops will march in unison to their permanent garrisons, as is customary. Units from the Southern and Western Military Districts that have completed their responsibilities have already began loading people and equipment into railway and automobile transport methods and will depart for their military garrisons today," it was added. According to the statement, some units will march on foot as part of military columns.

    The United States and NATO have warned that Russia has massed about 130,000 troops along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion and have requested a retreat to defuse tensions. Russia has denied the charges, claiming that movements of military on its own soil are a domestic affair. Russia is carrying out its largest training in years in neighbouring Belarus, which are set to conclude on February 20.

    Despite Moscow's denial that it ever planned to attack Ukraine, it has requested legally enforceable guarantees from the US and NATO that Kyiv would not be permitted to join the military alliance. So yet, Washington and Brussels have declined to make such commitments.

    Also Read | Ukraine crisis: As war looms, Indian Embassy asks citizens to return home

     

    Also Read: Ukraine- Russia crisis: Here's a brief timeline about the conflict

    Also Read: Ukraine President says Russia may attack on Feb 16, then issues a clarification

    Also Read: Biden's warning to Putin: If Russia invades Ukraine, US will impose swift and severe costs

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
