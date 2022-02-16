  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine-Russia crisis: We are prepared, says US President Joe Biden

    The US leader said Russia's citizens should know that they are not their enemies. The US doesn't think they want a bloody, destructive war with Ukraine. 

    Ukraine-Russia crisis: We are prepared, says US President Joe Biden - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Feb 16, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    US President Joe Biden said there is still time to resolve the Ukraine crisis through diplomacy; however, he warned that sanctions are "ready to go" if the Russian military attacks the country. 

    Biden said that even though Russia claims they have withdrawn around 150,000 troops, still Washington needs to verify the fact along with their allies. He added Moscow had mustered along Ukraine's border. 

    "Analysts indicate that they remain in a very threatening position," Biden said in response to the crisis. Biden added, whatever happens, the United States will be ready. The US president said we are ready with diplomacy. 

    Biden, while warning, said they are prepared to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which remains a possibility. He warned, threatening "powerful sanctions."

    Previously, Moscow's defence ministry declared some soldiers and hardware were leaving the border region to return to their bases at the end of planned exercises. 

    Following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia "of course" does not want war and is willing to work with the West to find solutions.

    At a joint press conference with Scholz, Putin said they are eager to continue the collaboration. Putin said they are ready to proceed with the negotiations. Also, confirm partial pullback of troops.

    However, after warning over the weekend that Russian troops were poised to invade Ukraine as soon as this week, Washington said it wanted to see proof of a de-escalation.

    Biden spoke with Putin directly on Saturday stated that there were "real ways" to address both sides' security concerns.

    Biden stressed they should give diplomacy every opportunity to succeed. In response to Putin's concerns that Ukraine would attempt to join NATO and that the alliance would place more strategic weapons on Russia's borders, Biden stated that the US had put forward concrete ideas to establish a security environment in Europe.

    But, Biden added on Ukraine that they would not sacrifice basic principles. Nations have the right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Biden highlighted that the US, NATO, or Ukraine, are not threatening Russia. He added that the citizens of Russia are not their enemies. And the US believes that they do not want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine.

    Also Read: Ukraine crisis: As war looms, Indian Embassy asks citizens to return home

    Also Read: India a strategic partner, says White House amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Also Read: Ukraine- Russia crisis: Here's a brief timeline about the conflict

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation

    India issues new advisory amid volatile Ukraine situation

    Explained What is Lassa fever Know its symptoms other details gcw

    Explained: What is Lassa fever? Know its symptoms, other details

    Some Russian troops retreat from Ukraine border gcw

    Some Russian troops retreat from Ukraine border

    Indian Embassy asks students to leave Ukraine temporarily - ADT

    Ukraine crisis: As war looms, Indian Embassy asks citizens to return home

    India a strategic partner says White House amid Russia Ukraine crisis gcw

    India a strategic partner, says White House amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Recent Stories

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral RCB

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral

    Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends RCB

    Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more RCB

    Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon