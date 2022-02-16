Ukraine-Russia crisis: We are prepared, says US President Joe Biden

The US leader said Russia's citizens should know that they are not their enemies. The US doesn't think they want a bloody, destructive war with Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said there is still time to resolve the Ukraine crisis through diplomacy; however, he warned that sanctions are "ready to go" if the Russian military attacks the country.

Biden said that even though Russia claims they have withdrawn around 150,000 troops, still Washington needs to verify the fact along with their allies. He added Moscow had mustered along Ukraine's border.

"Analysts indicate that they remain in a very threatening position," Biden said in response to the crisis. Biden added, whatever happens, the United States will be ready. The US president said we are ready with diplomacy.

Biden, while warning, said they are prepared to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which remains a possibility. He warned, threatening "powerful sanctions."

Previously, Moscow's defence ministry declared some soldiers and hardware were leaving the border region to return to their bases at the end of planned exercises.

Following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia "of course" does not want war and is willing to work with the West to find solutions.

At a joint press conference with Scholz, Putin said they are eager to continue the collaboration. Putin said they are ready to proceed with the negotiations. Also, confirm partial pullback of troops.

However, after warning over the weekend that Russian troops were poised to invade Ukraine as soon as this week, Washington said it wanted to see proof of a de-escalation.

Biden spoke with Putin directly on Saturday stated that there were "real ways" to address both sides' security concerns.

Biden stressed they should give diplomacy every opportunity to succeed. In response to Putin's concerns that Ukraine would attempt to join NATO and that the alliance would place more strategic weapons on Russia's borders, Biden stated that the US had put forward concrete ideas to establish a security environment in Europe.

But, Biden added on Ukraine that they would not sacrifice basic principles. Nations have the right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Biden highlighted that the US, NATO, or Ukraine, are not threatening Russia. He added that the citizens of Russia are not their enemies. And the US believes that they do not want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine.

