    Ukraine crisis: As war looms, Indian Embassy asks citizens to return home

    India asks its nationals, particularly students whose stay is not required, to leave Ukraine temporarily.

    Indian Embassy asks students to leave Ukraine temporarily - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    The Indian government has advised its citizens in Ukraine, especially students, to consider leaving the country. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv released a statement that stated that given the current state of uncertainty in Ukraine, Indian nationals, particularly students whose stay is not required, may consider leaving temporarily.

    The statement comes as the tension advance over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

    Several countries have reduced their diplomatic staff in Ukraine recently and have urged their citizens to leave the country.

    Countries that called their citizen back includes the United States, Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Australia, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

    The US announced on Monday that it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, citing a "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces along the country's border.

    The US has already evacuated most of its staff at the US embassy in Kyiv after ordering diplomats to leave and suspending consular services in the war-torn country.

    Russia, since the beginning, denies any intention of invading Ukraine. However, the country already controls Crimea, which it seized back in 2014, and backs separatist forces in the Donbas region to the east.

    In the last 48 hours, Moscow has also increased its military presence in Belarus, Crimea, and western Russia. The region's new satellite imagery shows a massive buildup of Russian troops, including attack helicopters and fighter-bombers.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
