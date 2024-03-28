Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow

    Amidst the aftermath of the ISIS attack in Moscow, Russia has leveled accusations at the United States, alleging attempts to conceal crucial information. Tensions escalate as suspicions of a cover-up add complexity to the ongoing investigation.

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    The aftermath of the tragic terror attack at a Moscow concert venue, which claimed 143 lives, has seen a sharp escalation in tensions between Russia and the United States. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin, expressed deep concern over the swift attribution of blame by the US, labeling it as peculiar and hinting at potential ulterior motives behind the rushed judgment.

    The attack, occurring at Crocus City Hall, led both the US and EU to absolve Ukraine of any involvement, instead pointing fingers at Islamic State Khorasan (Isis-K) as the sole perpetrator. Peskov voiced skepticism towards the American narrative, questioning the haste in reaching a definitive conclusion and suggesting that this rush could be a deliberate distraction from undisclosed issues.

    The ongoing investigation by Russian law enforcement was further complicated by the arrest of four Tajik nationals. These individuals, identified as radical Islamists by security services, were apprehended while allegedly attempting to escape into Ukraine. This development added layers of complexity to an already sensitive situation.

    Despite external assertions regarding Isis-K's role, President Putin highlighted striking similarities between the attack and foreign-backed hostile activities against Russia, leaving many questions unanswered and suspicions lingering.

    Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, joined in the criticism of the US, particularly for its unwavering dismissal of any potential Ukrainian involvement. She argued that if Ukraine were indeed innocent, the US would have advocated for a thorough and comprehensive investigation rather than outright denying Kiev's participation.

    Zakharova questioned the basis of the US's immediate defense of Ukraine and suggested that such a stance might be aimed at deflecting scrutiny from its own role in supporting the Kiev regime.

    The sudden shift in the narrative towards Isis-K as the perpetrator has been met with considerable skepticism. Zakharova pointed out that it's "extremely hard to believe" that Islamic State would have had the capacity to execute such a well-coordinated and impactful attack with such speed.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'Disgrace Of A Place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'disgrace of a place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway avv

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway

    World's largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest vkp

    World’s largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says 'No force can stop China's technology' avv

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says ‘No force can stop China's technology’

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine avv

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Heartwarming moment as fan touches Hardik Pandya's feet (WATCH)

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are ENGAGED! Share picture with engagement ring RKK

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are ENGAGED! Share picture with engagement ring

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'Disgrace Of A Place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'disgrace of a place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    BREAKING Delhi court grants CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody to ED till April 1 gcw

    BREAKING: Delhi court grants CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody to ED till April 1

    cricket Jannik Sinner dominates Tomas Machac, Advances to Miami Open semifinals osf

    Jannik Sinner dominates Tomas Machac, Advances to Miami Open semifinals

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon