Amidst the aftermath of the ISIS attack in Moscow, Russia has leveled accusations at the United States, alleging attempts to conceal crucial information. Tensions escalate as suspicions of a cover-up add complexity to the ongoing investigation.

The aftermath of the tragic terror attack at a Moscow concert venue, which claimed 143 lives, has seen a sharp escalation in tensions between Russia and the United States. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin, expressed deep concern over the swift attribution of blame by the US, labeling it as peculiar and hinting at potential ulterior motives behind the rushed judgment.

The attack, occurring at Crocus City Hall, led both the US and EU to absolve Ukraine of any involvement, instead pointing fingers at Islamic State Khorasan (Isis-K) as the sole perpetrator. Peskov voiced skepticism towards the American narrative, questioning the haste in reaching a definitive conclusion and suggesting that this rush could be a deliberate distraction from undisclosed issues.

The ongoing investigation by Russian law enforcement was further complicated by the arrest of four Tajik nationals. These individuals, identified as radical Islamists by security services, were apprehended while allegedly attempting to escape into Ukraine. This development added layers of complexity to an already sensitive situation.

Despite external assertions regarding Isis-K's role, President Putin highlighted striking similarities between the attack and foreign-backed hostile activities against Russia, leaving many questions unanswered and suspicions lingering.

Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, joined in the criticism of the US, particularly for its unwavering dismissal of any potential Ukrainian involvement. She argued that if Ukraine were indeed innocent, the US would have advocated for a thorough and comprehensive investigation rather than outright denying Kiev's participation.

Zakharova questioned the basis of the US's immediate defense of Ukraine and suggested that such a stance might be aimed at deflecting scrutiny from its own role in supporting the Kiev regime.

The sudden shift in the narrative towards Isis-K as the perpetrator has been met with considerable skepticism. Zakharova pointed out that it's "extremely hard to believe" that Islamic State would have had the capacity to execute such a well-coordinated and impactful attack with such speed.