Turkey: Fire at Ski Resort Hotel kills at least 10, injures 32; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

A devastating fire engulfed a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey early Tuesday, claiming the lives of at least 10 people and injuring 32 others, according to officials.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

A deadly fire broke out at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Turkey’s Bolu province on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 32 others, authorities confirmed. The fire, which began in the hotel restaurant, erupted overnight, sending guests fleeing in panic.

According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the blaze began in the early hours of the morning and quickly spread throughout the hotel. Governor Abdulaziz Aydin reported that two of the victims died after jumping from the building in an attempt to escape the flames. Others attempted to escape by climbing down the hotel’s exterior using sheets, as confirmed by private NTV television.

The hotel, which was fully booked with 234 guests, had to be evacuated. Images from the scene showed the roof and upper floors engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from the structure.

Firefighters, aided by emergency responders, quickly arrived on the scene. A total of 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were dispatched to the location.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway. Kartalkaya is a popular ski destination, particularly during Turkey's school semester break, when the region is typically filled with tourists. The incident occurred during this busy period, raising concerns about the safety of other hotels in the area. As a precaution, nearby hotels were evacuated.

WATCH: Fire at Ski Resort Hotel in Turkey

