‘Went with dreams, returning as a body’: Family mourns Hyderabad student shot dead in US

Ravi Teja, a 26-year-old student from Hyderabad, was tragically shot dead at a gas station in Washington, USA. He had gone to pursue an MBA and was seeking a job. His grieving family, devastated by the loss, awaits justice and his body’s return.

'Went with dreams, returning as a body': Family mourns Hyderabad student shot dead in US vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 10:02 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

The family of Ravi Teja, a 26-year-old student from Hyderabad, is devastated after learning about his tragic death in the United States. Ravi was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants at a gas station in Washington.  

Ravi's father, Chandramouli, expressed his anguish and disbelief over the heartbreaking news. “He went with dreams, but now he’s returning as a dead body. This is not how we imagined he would come back. How can I bear this grief? No parent should ever experience this,” he said, surrounded by grieving relatives and friends.  

SHOCKING! 26-year-old Hyderabad student fatally shot in US; probe underway

Ravi Teja travelled to the US in 2022 on an F1 visa to pursue an MBA. After completing his studies, he sought a job after the tragic incident. While the exact time and details of the shooting remain unclear, the family was informed that he was killed during an attack at a gas station.  

The North American Association of Indian Students (NAAIS), based in New York, stated on Monday confirming the incident. “Ravi Teja, 26, arrived from Hyderabad to pursue his master’s degree in 2022. The incident took place at a gas station, and authorities are currently investigating all possibilities, including a hate crime,” the statement said.  

Chandramouli’s house has been flooded with friends and relatives offering their condolences. “This is such a hopeless situation for me. My son went there with hopes and aspirations, and now this has happened,” Chandramouli mourned, as per TOI report.

13 km in 13 mins across 13 stations: Hyderabad Metro facilitates 'Green corridor' for heart transplant

The incident has left the Indian student community in the US shaken. The authorities are working to determine the motive behind the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.  

Ravi Teja’s family is now making arrangements to bring his body back to Hyderabad. As they grapple with this unimaginable tragedy, they are urging for swift justice and hoping no other family has to endure such pain.

