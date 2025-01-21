Trans-rights roll back, WHO exit, pardons Jan 6 rioters & more: What executive orders did Trump sign on Day 1?

After taking the oath of office, President Donald Trump swiftly signed a series of executive orders aimed at undoing key policies from the previous administration. These included withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, halting government funding for certain programs, and reinstating measures supporting fossil fuel production.

Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday (Jan 20), with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the ceremony. JD Vance was also sworn in as Vice President during the elaborate inauguration event. Trump's return to politics, after a challenging four years marked by two impeachments and a criminal conviction, reached its peak with a historic inauguration in the US Capitol Rotunda—a location still marked by the events of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, including reversing actions from the Biden administration and pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement.

On Monday, as a series of executive orders were swiftly signed, the pace of action felt like a shock-and-awe campaign. In his inaugural address, President Trump vowed that these orders would lead to a “complete restoration of America.”

Here’s what we know so far about the most significant executive orders and actions signed by Trump:

1. Ending work from home

"Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements," the White House said immediately after the president signed the order. The order requires employees "to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary."

2. National Emergency at Southern Border

Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, reinforcing his dedication to implementing stricter immigration measures and tackling the persistent border crisis.

3. Labelling of Human Trafficking Cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

In a strong stance against criminal syndicates, Trump signed an order designating human trafficking cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, pledging to tackle the illegal trafficking of individuals across U.S. borders.

4. Restricting Transgender Rights

The order mandates federal agencies to adopt a strict definition of "sex" as “an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female,” effectively rejecting the concepts of “gender” and “gender identity” in policymaking.

5. Exit from WHO

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing the US to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO), a move that would eliminate one of the organisation's largest funding sources.

6. Trump signs pardons for Capitol rioters

Upon taking office in the Oval Office, he also signed pardons for individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.

"So this is January 6th, these are hostages. Approximately 1,500 for pardon. Full pardon. We hope they come out tonight," Trump said while signing full pardon for nearly 1,500 rioters at the Oval Office.

The pardons were granted to individuals charged for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, where they protested the results of the 2020 presidential election, claiming the election was "rigged" after Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.

7. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump ordered the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America," a promise he made earlier in the month. Additionally, he directed that Alaska's Mount Denali be renamed Mount McKinley, reversing the decision made by former President Barack Obama in 2015, which aimed to honor the traditions of Alaska Natives and the preferences of local residents.

8. Removal of Oil Drilling Restrictions

To boost energy production, Trump signed an order removing restrictions on oil drilling, emphasizing U.S. energy independence.

9. Revocation of the Green New Deal

In a defining move, Trump repealed the Green New Deal, effectively putting an end to the ambitious environmental policies proposed by the previous administration.

10. Halts TikTok Ban

President Donald Trump has temporarily paused the TikTok ban in the US, giving the company and its Chinese parent, ByteDance Ltd., an additional 75 days to finalize an agreement addressing ongoing US national security concerns.

11. Department of Government Efficiency

Newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump has signed an order to create ‘The Department of Government Efficiency’.

12. Revoking the Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate

Trump fulfilled his campaign promise by rescinding the electric vehicle (EV) mandate, effectively halting policies that mandated automakers to shift towards electric vehicles.

13. Overhaul of Trade Tariffs

The president unveiled a significant revision of U.S. trade tariffs, indicating a more aggressive approach to foreign trade practices.

14. Creation of the External Revenue Service (ERS)

Trump signed an order establishing the External Revenue Service, aimed at overseeing foreign revenues and simplifying U.S. financial dealings with other countries.

15. Immediate Stopping of Government Censorship

The president signed an executive order putting an end to what he described as government censorship, overturning policies established by the previous administration.

16. Rescinding Biden’s Rules on Inclusion & Diversity

Trump swiftly reversed the inclusion and diversity policies enacted by the Biden administration, which had been a significant source of debate in recent years.

17. Anti-vaxxers reinstated in the Armed Forces

Trump's executive order mandated the reinstatement of military personnel who had been discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, offering full back pay and reversing previous vaccination mandates.

18. Reclassifying Federal Employees to Simplify Termination Process

The president’s aides have consistently promoted large-scale government firings as a strategy to combat the "administrative" or "deep" state. Trump is effectively reinstating “Schedule F,” an executive order he issued during his final year in office, aimed at reclassifying tens of thousands of federal employees. This order was rescinded by Biden.

19. National Energy Emergency

Trump declared a national energy emergency as part of a series of pro-fossil fuel measures aimed at boosting U.S. energy production. The actions included lifting drilling restrictions in Alaska and reversing a halt on gas exports.

20. Paris Climate Accord

“I am immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris Climate Accord rip off” Trump said during a rally at the Capital One Arena. In his inaugural speech, Trump said he would use executive action to “end the Green New Deal”.

21. End of Birthright Citizenship

The order specifies that it would limit birthright citizenship if a person’s “mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth”, or “when that person’s mother’s presence in the United States at the time of said person’s birth was lawful but temporary”.



