    Akshata Murty trolled over her Rs 42,000 dress at Rishi Sunak's resignation speech

    All eyes were fixated on his wife, Akshata Murty, who wore an Indian label dress that cost a little over Rs 42,000. The expensive high-necked dress that has all the colours of Britain’s national flag - blue, red and white stripes - soon became a joke online.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    Akshata Murty watched on as her husband Rishi Sunak gave his last speech outside the prime minister's office in Downing Street. The Labour Party handed Rishi Sunak's party a resounding loss just hours before. Amidst the ongoing discourse around the outcome of the UK election and the future of Britain, there was also a controversy regarding the attire worn by Akshata Murty during her husband's resignation address.

    A blue, white, and red patterned dress became a topic of much discussion, with some people commenting on the colour of the dress, while others had a unique take on the pattern of the dress. Some even commented on the price of the dress.

    "Here, Akshata Murty's dazzling camouflage breaks up her shape against the background, making it difficult for German U-boats to ascertain her range, speed, and direction," a social media user said, making clear the design of Murty's outfit.

    Another person said, "Akshata Murty's dress is a stereogram and if you squint for long enough you can see an aeroplane leaving for California." 

    The trolls were at their creative best with one person saying “Akshata Murty's dress is also a QR code that gets you a Disneyland fast pass.” The dress is priced at 395 pounds (Rs 42,000).

    For the uninformed, Rishi Sunak is the wealthiest person to have served as prime minister of the United Kingdom. Akshata Murty, his spouse, is the daughter of Infosys founder and billionaire Narayana Murthy. Based to the Sunday Times 2024 Rich List, the couple has the highest estimated wealth of all residents of No. 10 Downing Street, valued at 651 million pounds ($815 million).
     

