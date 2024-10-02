Jaffa attack: Nova festival survivor killed terrorist? Israeli dubbed 'hero' as video fuels speculation| WATCH

An Israeli man is being hailed as a hero after a viral video sparked widespread speculation that he was the one who neutralized a terrorist during a deadly shooting attack in Jaffa.

An Israeli man is being hailed as a hero after a viral video sparked widespread speculation that he was the one who neutralized a terrorist during a deadly shooting attack in Jaffa on Tuesday. Identified as Lev Kreitman, the man is drawing attention not just for his daring actions, but for his remarkable backstory.

Kreitman, who survived the horrifying October 7 attack at the Nova Festival, has found himself in the spotlight once again. In the recent Jaffa attack, Kreitman allegedly charged towards the gunfire with nothing but his flip-flops and a firearm. His swift, fearless intervention is believed to have ended the rampage, but official confirmation remains elusive, fueling rumors and debates.

Reports claim that Kreitman, a reservist in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), was in the area when the sounds of semi-automatic gunfire shattered the night. Without hesitation, he sprang into action. "I carry a personal weapon because I’m a reservist," Kreitman shared. "I was sitting, having a drink, when suddenly I heard gunshots. I ran toward them and shot the terrorist."

His bold move, reminiscent of his heroism during the Nova Festival attack, where he reportedly rescued several others, has only deepened the admiration surrounding him. Despite the uncertainty, many users online are already hailing Kreitman as the "hero of Jaffa."

Further intrigue surrounds Kreitman’s connection to Israel's version of Burning Man, the "Midburn" festival, where he holds a leadership position. His association with this countercultural event only adds another layer to the evolving narrative.

While authorities have yet to confirm if Kreitman was indeed responsible for neutralizing the shooter, the viral footage and the man’s own testimony have triggered a wave of speculation.

Also read: Israel shooting, stabbing horror: CCTV footage captures faces of armed attackers in Jaffa; see viral photos

Was this fearless Israeli civilian, armed only with a personal firearm and the courage to run into danger, the one who saved Jaffa from further bloodshed? Only time will tell, but for now, Lev Kreitman’s name echoes across the country, as people await the full truth behind this latest chapter of heroism in the face of terror.

Jaffa terror attack

A shocking act of violence unfolded in the seaside city of Jaffa, Israel, on Tuesday evening, resulting in the deaths of six individuals and injuries to ten others during a coordinated shooting and knife attack. The incident occurred mere minutes before Iran launched a substantial missile strike against Israel, raising concerns about the timing and potential connections between the two events.

According to reports, two assailants, armed with an assault rifle and a knife, emerged from a train at the light-rail stop on Jerusalem Boulevard. Eyewitnesses described how the attackers, dressed in black, opened fire indiscriminately on passersby before continuing their assault on a nearby street.

CCTV footage from the scene captured the harrowing moments of chaos as the assailants targeted commuters and pedestrians.

The aftermath was devastating, with images emerging on social media showing multiple bodies lying under the awning of the station. One particularly distressing image appeared to depict one of the attackers executing a wounded victim as they lay incapacitated on the ground. Reports indicated that the attackers specifically targeted passengers on the Tel Aviv light rail before launching their assault on foot.

Latest Videos