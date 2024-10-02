Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Stay away from Iran': India cautions citizens against non-essential travel amid rising mideast tensions

    The missile attacks have prompted strong reactions from Israel, which claims to have intercepted and destroyed a substantial number of the missiles. Both Tel Aviv and US officials have warned Iran of "severe consequences," further raising concerns about a potential regional conflict.

    'Stay away from Iran': India cautions citizens against non-essential travel amid rising mideast tensions
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    The Indian government on Wednesday (October 2) issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following a missile attack on Israel by Iran. The situation has heightened fears of a wider conflict in the region after Iran launched over 180 missiles into Israel late Tuesday, marking a dramatic increase in hostilities between the two nations.

    The Ministry of External Affairs said, "We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran."

    Israel under attack: Indian Embassy issues advisory amid Iranian missile strikes, issues helpline numbers

    Indian citizens in Iran have been advised to maintain communication with embassy officials and to be cautious in their movements.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued its own advisory for Indian nationals in Israel. The advisory urged citizens to "exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay close to safety shelters," while reaffirming the embassy's commitment to monitoring the situation closely.

    The missile attacks have prompted strong reactions from Israel, which claims to have intercepted and destroyed a substantial number of the missiles. Both Tel Aviv and US officials have warned Iran of "severe consequences," further raising concerns about a potential regional conflict.

    In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that the missile strikes on Israel had concluded, indicating a temporary halt in hostilities. "Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful," Araqchi tweeted.

    Iran's missile strike on Israel: How much damage it caused, what PM Netanyahu said, IDF's next move and more

    Simultaneously, Israel has intensified its military operations in both Lebanon and Gaza, leading to multiple casualties as tensions continue to simmer in the region. The ongoing situation remains fluid, and the international community is closely monitoring developments as the potential for wider conflict looms.

