Inside Sheikh Hasina's 100 days in an Indian safe house: How former Bangladesh PM is faring now

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's longest-serving Prime Minister, sought refuge in India after being ousted from power on August 5, 2024. Sources reported that Hasina wouldn't stay in India long, intending to move to Britain or another country. However, no country offered political asylum. She remains under India's protection.

First refuge

After losing power, Hasina arrived in India. Her C-130J Hercules landed at Hindon Air Base. Sources say she was sheltered there for about two days before being moved.

Delhi, a familiar city

Delhi is not new to Sheikh Hasina. After her father, Mujibur Rahman, was assassinated by the Pakistani army in 1975, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi offered her refuge in India.

6 years in India

Hasina and her family took refuge in India for six years under Indira Gandhi's protection. They were looked after by Pravan Mukherjee.

Current refuge

Sources indicate a bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens' Bungalow Zone has been converted into a safe house for Hasina, under tight security with all protocols followed.

Lutyens' Bungalow Zone

This is a prestigious area in Delhi, home to MPs and high-ranking government officials, with strict security measures in place.

Reports claim

Several reports claim Hasina has been in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone for over two months. Some even claim she's been seen taking morning walks there.

Hasina's security

Tight security measures are in place, with security personnel surrounding her. She is provided with the protection of a VIP.

Bangladesh's appeal to Interpol

The Bangladesh government recently appealed to repatriate Hasina and requested an arrest warrant against her.

