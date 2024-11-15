Inside Sheikh Hasina's 100 days in an Indian safe house: How former Bangladesh PM is faring now

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has spent nearly 100 days in India. But where is she staying? How is she doing? Curiosity grows.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's longest-serving Prime Minister, sought refuge in India after being ousted from power on August 5, 2024. Sources reported that Hasina wouldn't stay in India long, intending to move to Britain or another country. However, no country offered political asylum. She remains under India's protection.

article_image2

First refuge

After losing power, Hasina arrived in India. Her C-130J Hercules landed at Hindon Air Base. Sources say she was sheltered there for about two days before being moved.

article_image3

Delhi, a familiar city

Delhi is not new to Sheikh Hasina. After her father, Mujibur Rahman, was assassinated by the Pakistani army in 1975, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi offered her refuge in India.

article_image4

6 years in India

Hasina and her family took refuge in India for six years under Indira Gandhi's protection. They were looked after by Pravan Mukherjee.

article_image5

Current refuge

Sources indicate a bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens' Bungalow Zone has been converted into a safe house for Hasina, under tight security with all protocols followed.

article_image6

Lutyens' Bungalow Zone

This is a prestigious area in Delhi, home to MPs and high-ranking government officials, with strict security measures in place.

article_image7

Reports claim

Several reports claim Hasina has been in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone for over two months. Some even claim she's been seen taking morning walks there.

article_image8

Hasina's security

Tight security measures are in place, with security personnel surrounding her. She is provided with the protection of a VIP.

article_image9

Bangladesh's appeal to Interpol

The Bangladesh government recently appealed to repatriate Hasina and requested an arrest warrant against her.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

Who is Sanjay Chakraborty? Renowned singer arrested for 'molesting' student in Kolkata AJR

Who is Sanjay Chakraborty? Renowned singer arrested for 'molesting' student in Kolkata

Kerala: Samastha's mouthpiece opposes compromise over Munambam dispute, defends Waqf ownership dmn

Kerala: Samastha's mouthpiece opposes compromise over Munambam dispute, defends Waqf ownership

Bengaluru Billionaire street sets record with 67.5 crore property price in Koramangala 3rd block vkp

Bengaluru’s 'Billionaire Street' sets record: Koramangala 3rd block sees highest property price

BJP slams cpim over misleading stance on centre denial of national disaster status for wayanad landslide anr

BJP slams CPI(M) over misleading stance on Centre’s denial of 'national disaster' status for Wayanad landslide

Recent Stories

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health NTI

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices gcw

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy? vkp

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon