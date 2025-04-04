Woman bites air hostess during dramatic fight over body odour on Shanghai flight, leads to 2-hour delay |WATCH

Read Full Article

A flight from Shenzhen to Shanghai was delayed by two hours after a male passenger bit a crew member. According to the South China Morning Post, a crew member was bitten by a passenger while trying to resolve an argument between two passengers on a flight from Shenzhen to Shanghai.

Shenzhen Airlines reported that the incident occurred on April 1 when the flight was preparing to take off from the airport. The crew member was attacked after an argument between two female passengers sitting next to each other. The argument started between the young women sitting in adjacent seats. One complained about the other's body odor.

However, the other young woman alleged that the other's perfume smelled bad, leading to a verbal altercation. Soon it escalated into physical violence. One of the young women bit the crew member's hand who came to calm them down. Two male crew members and two female crew members had arrived to resolve the fight.

Also read: No food, one toilet: 30 hours on, 265 Mumbai-bound flyers stuck in Turkey as their ordeal drags on (WATCH)

The young woman bit one of them on the hand. According to reports, the crew member was immediately taken to the hospital and is out of danger. Police have taken the female passengers into custody. The flight was delayed by two hours.

Shenzhen Airlines said that the safety of passengers and flight staff is equally important to them and urged passengers to follow the rules and travel with decency.

Also read: Pune SHOCKER! Pregnant woman dies after hospital refuses treatment over Rs 10 lakh advance payment

Latest Videos