Donald Trump shows off $5 million 'Gold Card', says 'will be out in less than 2 weeks, pretty exciting' |WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled the first look of the opulent Gold Card priced at a staggering $5 million. Holding it aloft before reporters, Trump said that the card would be out "in about less than 2 weeks."

When asked about the identity of the first buyer, Trump said, "I am the first buyer."

He continued, "For $5 million this could be yours... it will be out in about less than 2 weeks probably. Pretty exciting, right?” The Gold Card, bearing Trump's own likeness, is not just a flashy collectible — it represents an ambitious attempt to rewrite the playbook on US immigration for the ultra-wealthy.

First floated in February this year, the Gold Card program targets affluent foreign nationals, offering them US residency and an eventual path to citizenship. Trump has touted the initiative as a potential game-changer for the American economy, claiming it could rake in trillions in revenue and substantially ease the national debt.

“It’s somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication. It’s a road to citizenship for people, and essentially people of wealth or people of great talent,” Trump previously stated.

What is the Gold Card?

This gilded gateway to America comes with a hefty $5 million price tag and is set to supplant the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa. The EB-5, launched in 1990, allowed foreign investors to secure a green card by injecting at least $1 million into a U.S. business — or $800,000 if the investment targeted a low-income area — provided the venture created at least 10 jobs. In 2024 alone, over 4,500 such visas were granted.

The new Gold Card offers similar residency privileges, granting holders the right to live and work in the United States, along with a route to full citizenship. However, specifics surrounding the process and timeline remain under wraps.

The program’s overhaul comes amid mounting criticism of the EB-5 system, which has been plagued by allegations of fraud and inefficiency. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick didn’t mince words, describing the old scheme as “full of nonsense, make-believe, and fraud.”

The Gold Card seeks to eliminate those flaws by raising the financial bar and tightening the process, aiming to draw in high-net-worth individuals while minimizing misuse.

