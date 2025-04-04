'Murderer not welcome!' Myanmar junta leader faces Bangkok protests as quake-hit nation suffers (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was met with fiery protests in Bangkok on Friday as he participated in a regional summit, drawing condemnation from rights groups and citizens alike for his presence abroad while his country grapples with a catastrophic earthquake and an ongoing civil war.

Protesters gathered outside the summit venue with banners labelling him a “murderer,” denouncing his attendance at diplomatic meetings while millions in Myanmar face desperate conditions following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country last week.

Over 3,000 people are confirmed dead, and the UN estimates as many as three million have been affected. Hardest-hit areas such as Sagaing and Mandalay remain in ruins, with survivors sleeping in makeshift camps and pleading for food, water, and shelter.

International rescue efforts, including India's ‘Operation Brahma’, have stepped in. India dispatched a self-sufficient National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team equipped for urban search and rescue missions. Two Indian Air Force sorties have also airlifted emergency equipment and relief materials into the quake zone. While some ethnic armed groups have agreed to temporary ceasefires to allow aid delivery, fighting continues in parts of the country.

Despite the scale of the disaster, the Myanmar military has remained largely absent from relief efforts. Instead, junta forces have escalated airstrikes in rebel-held regions, including areas near the earthquake’s epicentre. This dual crisis—natural and manmade—has sparked international outrage.

Min Aung Hlaing’s participation in the Bay of Bengal nations’ summit marks his first major diplomatic trip outside China, Russia, or Belarus since he seized power in the 2021 coup. On Thursday night, he attended a lavish gala dinner at Bangkok’s Shangri-La Hotel alongside regional leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thailand proposed a joint statement on the earthquake response, but critics say his inclusion in such forums risks legitimising a regime accused of atrocities.

Myanmar’s exiled National Unity Government (NUG) called his participation “an insult to justice,” warning that allowing junta representatives on the international stage emboldens a dictatorship accused of war crimes. Yadanar Maung, spokesperson for advocacy group Justice for Myanmar, said: “This legitimises and emboldens a military junta that the people of Myanmar have been resisting for over four years.”

Protesters near the summit echoed this sentiment with banners reading, “We do not welcome murderer Min Aung Hlaing.” Their message underscored the deep frustration shared by millions of Myanmar citizens still reeling from both a devastating natural disaster and continued military violence.

As Myanmar fights for survival on multiple fronts, the presence of its junta chief at a diplomatic gathering has reignited calls for stronger international action and accountability.

